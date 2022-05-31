Disneyland Ends Sales of Magic Key Annual Passes

✖

The Disneyland Resort ended sales of its Magic Key annual passes Tuesday, just before the summer crowds start packing the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks. The new Magic Key program launched in August 2021 and offered four different pass levels. Disney stopped selling the expensive Dream and Believe keys last fall and paused sales of the least expensive Enchant and Imagine keys on Tuesday.

"It's all about managing the guest experience," Disneyland spokesperson Jamie Clower told The Los Angeles Times. Current pass holders will be allowed to renew their passes during the summer and more details will be released later.

Disney also launched a new ticket deal for California residents on Tuesday, reports Fox LA. Californias can buy tickets for either Disneyland Resort part this summer for as low as $83 per person per day. There is also a three-day ticket available from June 13 to Sept. 15. Weekday three-day tickets will cost at least $249, while weekend three-day tickets will be $299. You can also upgrade the three-day ticket to include the Park Hopper Option for $60. Ticket prices vary throughout the summer.

The Disneyland parks were closed for 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. After re-opening, the parks adopted a reservation system to help limit the number of guests entering the park. The system remains, even after California lifted pandemic restrictions, as Disney uses it to help reduce overcrowding. Annual pass holders have to make reservations before attending either park. Before the pandemic, pass holders could go whenever they wanted without checking in unless it was a black-out day. (The reservation system is also in place at Walt Disney World in Orlando.)

The Magic Key program is a replacement for the pre-pandemic annual pass holder system. The $399 Imagine Key was only available to Southern California residents and allowed only two park reservations at a time. The $649 Enchant Key allowed up to four park reservations at one time, while the $949 Believe Key allowed six. The $1,399 Dream Key also allowed six reservations at one time and included theme park parking. California residents could also pay for each pass over 12 months.

Most Disney World annual passes are unavailable as well. The only one still available is the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, which is exclusive to Florida residents. Like Disneyland's Imagine Key, this one costs $399.