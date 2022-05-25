Stunning Disneyland Attraction Is Finally Back

✖

One of Disneyland's most colorful and well-known attractions is officially back in operation! The "nighttime spectacular" World of Color is once again lighting up the night with music, lights, and a dazzling display of water at Disney California Adventure park after being closed for several months.

The World of Color experience reopened on Friday, April 22, Disney confirmed in a Disney Parks blog post, after it had been out of commission for several months prior to its reopening. Along with several other attractions, including Fantasmic, World of Color was temporarily closed as the Anaheim theme park scaled back operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although many of those attractions reopened as theme parks across the globe began to slowly resume operations in a more normal capacity, World of Color remained closed. The extended closure was due to a major refurbishment project.

According to a September 2021 report from The Orange County Register, "extensive fountain work" began around that time Fantasmic and World of Color. Disney announced further details of that refurbishment project in its April reopening announcement. Per the company, World of Color now features a virtual queue system, which allows guests to reserve a spot at the show. Only accessible via the Disneyland mobile app, distribution times for the virtual queue enrollment begin at noon daily. Once a virtual queue selection is made, guests receive a notification via the Disneyland app to enter the designated World of Color viewing area via one of the two marked entrance points approximately 45 minutes before the show begins. Once the virtual queue reaches capacity, guests are encouraged to visit the Paradise Bay viewing area shortly before the World of Color show begins to check in with a cast member for walk-up viewing options.

Perhaps one of the most iconic Disneyland attractions, World of Color is an outdoor, 22-minute nighttime spectacular show that brings animation to life. Guests are treated to a "dazzling display of water, fire, fog, lights, music and the magic of Disney storytelling" as they relive scenes from beloved Disney and Pixar films, which are projected on an immense water screen. The show features characters from beloved films including Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King, among others. From Walt Disney himself, World of Color, which takes place outdoors on Paradise Bay, with a reserved waiting area, begins and ends with the original theme song from "Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color" 1960s television program.