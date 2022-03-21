Disneyland Has a Major Update for ‘Encanto’ Fans

Disney fans now have the chance to meet one member of Familia Madrigal! Encanto‘s very own Mirabel Madrigal is now holding meet-and-greets with fans at Disneyland. Fans of the 2021 film know that Mirabel is the movie’s heroine. Although the only family member without a unique gift, she is the Madrigals’ last hope when the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger.

Encanto fans can now meet Mirabel in Frontierland near Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, according to WDW News Today. Mirabel meets in the very same courtyard as another iconic Disney characters – Miguel from Coco. She apparently began appearing for meet-and-greets earlier this month. While Mirabel is the only member of the Family Madrigal currently offering meet-and-greets at Disneyland, the rest of the Madrigals are very much present. At the meet-and-greet location, a Family Madrigal painting has been installed featuring all of the family members.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mirabel’s meet-and-greet comes after she first appeared for meet-and-greets back in November, around the same time Encanto released. Mirabel met guests at Paradise Gardens in a colorful location evoking the casita from the film as part of the Disney Viva Navidad! festivities. Fans were also able to treat themselves to a delicious “arepa con queso” and listen to authentic Colombian music from the band El Sabor Bueno.

MouseInfo reports that Mirabel’s meet-and-greet comes as Raya, the central character of the 2021 animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, can now also be seen in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at Disney California Adventure. Raya first appeared at the location during the Lunar New Year festival. It remains unclear just how long both Mirabel and Raya will stick around for meet-and-greets. Guests hoping to meet the two characters, or any other iconic Disney characters, are encouraged to check the Disneyland app for the meet and greet times.

Guests visiting Disneyland can meet an array of beloved characters from fan-favorite Disney films. In addition to Mirabel, Raya, and Miguel, Tinker Bell is officially back to meeting greets. After many months of appearing simply as a “character sighting,” the Peter Pan character returned to her Pixie Hollow home in Disneyland on Tuesday, March 15. However, amid the ongoing pandemic, many of the characters are doing meet-and-greets at a distance, though fans still get the chance to speak with the characters and take photos.