CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman's Racist Comment Scandal: What to Know

Glassman tweeted 'it's FLOYD-19' Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is "accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots." Thanks! — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020 Glassman responded to IHME's statement by simply tweeting "it's FLOYD-19." He then lashed out in a follow-up tweet, writing, "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is 'accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.' Thanks!" The IHME has been tracking the coronavirus pandemic since it began and is now predicting deaths from COVID-19 could reach 145,728 in the U.S. by August.

Rogue Fitness takes a stand against Glassman's tweets View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rogue Fitness (@roguefitness) on Jun 7, 2020 at 3:22pm PDT Glassman's tweets caused an instant outcry and began costing CrossFit partnerships. Fitness equipment maker Rogue Fitness, which has provided gear for the CrossFit Games since 2010, dropped the CrossFit logo from the Rogue Invitational. Rogue also shared a statement on Instagram, distancing itself from Glassman's comments. "His comments are unacceptable under all conditions," the statement read. "The community is bigger than one person. The movement is stronger than one person. No one should be expected to tolerate anything that keeps us from moving forward as one."

CrossFit Games Champion Jason Khalipa's gym is no longer affiliated View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCFIT Collective (@ncfit_collective) on Jun 7, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT Jason Khalipa, the 2008 CrossFit Games champion and NCFIT founder, completely cut ties with Glassman and CrossFit. NCFIT was affiliated with CrossFit for over a decade, but the company said it can no longer work with Glassman. "We have been an affiliate for more than 10-years, but we can no longer continue along this path," NCFIT said. "We owe it to our team, members, and the greater community to stand for something better than what we are witnessing."

Reebok cuts sponsorship deal Reebok had a 10-year deal as the main CrossFit sponsor and licensee for the brand's apparel. That deal is no more. "Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year," the company told Forbes. "Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ."

More than 200 gyms have cut ties with CrossFit View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morning Chalk Up (@morningchalkup) on Jun 8, 2020 at 10:59am PDT Gyms across the country also cut ties with CrossFit. Alyssa Royse changed the name of her Seattle gym from Rocket CrossFit to Rocket Community Fitness. She told CNN it was "really painful" that CrossFit never made any comments on social justice or the coronavirus pandemic. Morning Chalk Up reported 210 gyms dropped their affiliation with CrossFit. "I had a long relationship with upper leadership at HQ. I was really worried that they were making this colossal misstep not only in the arc of justice but in the health of the brand," Royse, who told CrossFit executives she was dropping the affiliation on June 3, told CNN.