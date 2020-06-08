Bail Set at $1.25 Million for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's Death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing second-degree murder charges in the death of George Floyd, will be held on $1.25 million unconditional bail or $1 million conditional bail, a judge ordered during his Monday video court appearance, as per ABC News.

Prosecutor Mathew Frank argued that because of the case's high-profile nature, Chauvin could be a flight risk. The former officer's bail conditions therefore include surrendering guns, not working in law enforcement or security, maintaining no contact with the Floyd's family and not leaving the state without permission.

Chauvin is accused of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter charges when it comes to his involvement in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whose neck the former officer knelt on for close to nine minutes as he pleaded he couldn't breathe. Chauvin has yet to enter a plea in his case, but waived right to appear in person on Monday, instead appearing by video from the state prison in which he is being held.

This story is developing...