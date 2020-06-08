Rogue Fitness Removes Crossfit Logo From Upcoming Competition Due to Greg Glassman's Racial Comments

✖

Rogue Fitness, an Ohio-based fitness equipment company, has provided cages, barbells and a wide variety of gear for the CrossFit Games since 2010. But following racial comments by CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman on Saturday, a future partnership is now in question. Rogue started by removing the CrossFit logo from the Rogue Invitational.

The company posted a statement on Instagram amid an ongoing discussion about Glassman and his comments. He criticized the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's statement about racism being a public health issue and responded with, "FLOYD-19." Glassman also said that the health institute's coronavirus model had "failed" and he criticized it for "modeling a solution to racism."

"Rogue does not support the latest statements made by the CrossFit CEO, Greg Glassman. His comments are unacceptable under all conditions. The community is bigger than one person. The movement is stronger than one person. No one should be expected to tolerate anything that keeps us from moving forward as one," Rogue Fitness said in a statement.

The company also confirmed that it would remove the CrossFit logo from the Rogue Invitational competition on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, Rogue promised to fulfill the 2020 season and provide equipment for the CrossFit Games, which run from Oct. 10-Nov. 11. Whether or not Rogue continues its partnership with CrossFit HQ depends on the "direction and leadership."

"Rogue will work with the CrossFit Games leadership to determine the best path forward. We will fulfill the 2020 season for the athletes and the community. The future is dependent on the direction and leadership within CrossFit HQ. Rogue has been the equipment provider since 2010 and we believe it is part of our DNA. We hope there is a path forward," the company continued.

In addition to Rogue, Reebok severed ties with Glassman and CrossFit HQ. The shoe company's sponsorship deal with the Games expires at the end of the year, but Reebok was taking part in discussions about a new agreement. Glassman's comments changed the situation, and Reebok decided to end the partnership.

Following backlash for his comments, Glassman posted an apology on the official CrossFit Twitter account. This statement, which included several tweets, said that the CEO was "incredulous and angry" about the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation modeling a solution to the "racial crisis." Glassman said that invoking George Floyd's name in that effort was wrong and that it was not racism.