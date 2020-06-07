Crossfit CEO Greg Glassman Makes Racial Comments Amid Black Lives Matters Protests, Top Athletes Voice Criticism

Greg Glassman, the CEO of Crossfit, drew criticism on Saturday with comments on Twitter. He responded to a statement about racism and discrimination becoming critical public health issues with a racial comment. "It's Floyd-19," he wrote while referencing George Floyd, who was murdered in Minneapolis. Glassman then posted a long message about quarantine and racism, stunning several of the sport's biggest names. "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is 'accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.' Thanks!" Glassman tweeted on Sunday. Following these comments, Reebok severed ties with Crossfit. The company has long been the primary sponsor of the Crossfit Games and has provided footwear for all of the athletes. Reebok had evaluated extending its agreement with Crossfit HQ but decided that is no longer an option. In addition to Reebok, several top athletes and Crossfit Games winners voiced their criticism of Glassman's comments. Rich Froning Jr., Annie Thorisdottir and Katrin Davidsdottir all weighed in and spoke about how Crossfit is supposed to serve as an example of how to treat everyone else. Several other top athletes joined them in posting messages on social media.

Rich Froning Jr. View this post on Instagram A post shared by richfroning (@richfroning) on Jun 7, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT Rich Froning Jr. is possibly the most successful athlete in the history of the Crossfit Games. He helped put the sport on the map while winning four consecutive gold medals as an individual athlete. Following his retirement from individual competition, Froning Jr. has led team Crossfit Mayhem Freedom to another four gold medals, as well as silver.

Annie Thorisdottir View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Thorisdottir (@anniethorisdottir) on Jun 7, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT "Iceland Annie," the first female to win multiple Crossfit Games, is one of the biggest names in the sport. She has stood on the podium four total times and has only finished outside the top-13 athletes once. The lone exception was 2015 when she had to withdraw.

Dan Bailey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bailey (@dan_bailey9) on Jun 7, 2020 at 1:26pm PDT Dan Bailey has never won the Crossfit Games, but he is one of the most popular figures in the sport. The former Division-I sprinter for Ohio University has competed in the Crossfit Games four times, securing a top-10 finish every single year. His best year was 2015 when he finished fourth overall.

Katrin Davidsdottir View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir (@katrintanja) on Jun 7, 2020 at 10:29am PDT Katrin Davidsdottir won the Crossfit Games in both 2015 and 2016, becoming only the third athlete to achieve the feat behind Froning Jr. and Thorisdottir. The Icelandic competitor has enjoyed considerable success throughout her career. In addition to winning the title of Fittest on Earth twice, Davidsdottir has also finished fourth, third, and fifth in the past three Games.

Camille Leblanc-Bazinet View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Leblanc-Bazinet (@camillelbaz) on Jun 7, 2020 at 2:18pm PDT The 2014 Fittest Woman on Earth, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet is known as one of the sport's "enduring athletes." She has competed in the Games seven times and finished in the top-10 four separate times. Leblanc-Bazinet has also won five regional competitions.

Brooke Wells View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Wells (@brookewellss) on Jun 7, 2020 at 11:46am PDT Brooke Wells is one of the younger athletes in the Crossfit Games, but she has been a contender throughout her career. She finished 15th overall during the 2019 Games, her fifth consecutive year in the top-20 athletes. Wells also has two top-10 finishes in her career.