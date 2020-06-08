Breonna Taylor: Everything to Know About Police Shooting Death of Louisville EMT
Breonna Taylor's name has come back to the forefront in the wake of George Floyd's death. In Floyd's case, the Minneapolis native was seen on video being pinned to the ground with a knee across his neck as he struggled to breathe. He lost his life and all four officers have since been charged.
As for Taylor, the 26-year-old was killed in her Louisville apartment by approximately eight bullets that came from police officers that broke into her place with a "no-knock" search warrant. Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday. Unlike Floyd's incident, her case didn't gain national attention when it first occurred like Floyd's did after the video of the officer kneeling on him went viral. As a result of the national headlines that Floyd's death grabbed and the ensuing protests, Taylor's case has finally come back into play with the FBI even opening an investigation.
Here is a look at all of the pertinent information in regards to Taylor, what happened and what has transpired since the deadly shooting.
Why haven't the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor been arrested yet?!— Francesca Bradford (@cesca_uk) June 7, 2020
Who was Breonna Taylor?
Taylor was 26 at the time of her death and would have turned 27 on Friday. She was an emergency medical technician in Louisville, Kentucky. Previously living in Michigan before moving to the Bluegrass State as a teenager, Taylor was involved in a tightknit family that included her extended side, as well. In an interview with NPR, one of her aunts, Tahasha Holloway, called her a "cool, cool cat. Speaking to the Courier-Journal, her mother said her daughter had "plans" on becoming a nurse, purchasing a house and starting her own family, "Breonna had her head on straight, and she was a very decent person." She was with her boyfriend at the time in the apartment where police stormed in and killed her.
What Happened?
Taylor lost her life after Louisville officers broke into her apartment to execute a search warrant. At the scene was Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Brett Hankinson, and Det. Myles Cosgrove. They were able to get into her place without making their presence known due to the "no-knock" clause. The police were looking for two persons of interest suspected of selling controlled substances as part of a drug house. The two in question, though, were already in police custody. No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment, either.
In barging into her living area, officers shot approximately eight bullets that hit the 26-year-old after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on the cops that rushed through the broken in door. No charges have been filed nearly two months after the altercation.
When Did This Happen?
The incident occurred around midnight on March 13 in Louisville. That was when the police officers executed a search warrant and used a battering ram to break down the door into her apartment. The officers shot off multiple rounds and struck Taylor approximately eight times.
On May 21, the FBI opened an investigation into the death. No charges have been made as of this writing. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and claimed charges of battery, excessive force and gross negligence. Outside of that, there has not been much else that has come from the investigation, however more attention is being placed upon the details of Taylor's death in the wake of the George Floyd incident and the ensuing protests.
Why Were Police Officers in Her Apartment?
The police officers that were involved in the death of Taylor were at her residence to fulfill a search warrant. They were able to break into her apartment by breaking down the door due to a "no-knock" clause in the warrant. Taylor's apartment was listed in the warrant as part of a case the police were building on a potential drug house sting that was 10 miles away. The two suspects they were looking for were already in custody at the time of the incident.
The cops then entered her place unannounced when her boyfriend opened fire on the officers. Taylor was then struck down.
Why Did it Take so Long for Action to be Taken?
Nearly two months went by before action was taken in this case. Unlike the death of George Floyd, there was no video that surfaced and went viral. With that case taking the headlines, it also shined a light on the death of Taylor and everything that went down in her apartment. The FBI opened up an investigation on May 21 a week after her family filed a lawsuit for wrongful death.
In the FBI's statement, Robert Brown, who is the agent in charge of the Louisville sector, said that they will "collect all available facts and evidence" in pursuing a "thorough and impartial" investigation. As of Sunday, no new developments have transpired in the case, though much more attention is being placed on the subject.
Protesting in Her Honor
While many across the country are standing in unity in making a stand as part of the Black Lives Matter movement while shining a light on police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, protesters are also keeping Taylor's name in the conversation. Even celebrities, like Kanye West, have discussed her death with West going as far as to donate money to the family of Taylor along with others who were killed at the hands of the police.
THEY’RE REOPENING THE BREONNA TAYLOR CASE!!!! THIS IS WHY WE PROTEST AND SIGN PETITIONS. IT WORKS. AND WE CANT STOP HERE. #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor— love, bk ✿ ᵇˡᵐ (@nirvanabrook2) June 4, 2020
Protest to bring awareness to the murder of Breonna Taylor at Atlanta City Hall. #ShotOnSony #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/dQWacD0SIz— John R. (@johnny_rob1) June 8, 2020
The cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor on 3/13/2020 are still not arrested. It's why protests don't stop at George Floyd. Justice for one is not enough, we need justice for all. Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor and every cop who has unmistakeably murdered innocents.— YongYea (@YongYea) June 8, 2020
Arrest the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor— John Mulaney (@mulaney) June 7, 2020