Breonna Taylor: Everything to Know About Police Shooting Death of Louisville EMT

Breonna Taylor's name has come back to the forefront in the wake of George Floyd's death. In Floyd's case, the Minneapolis native was seen on video being pinned to the ground with a knee across his neck as he struggled to breathe. He lost his life and all four officers have since been charged. As for Taylor, the 26-year-old was killed in her Louisville apartment by approximately eight bullets that came from police officers that broke into her place with a "no-knock" search warrant. Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday. Unlike Floyd's incident, her case didn't gain national attention when it first occurred like Floyd's did after the video of the officer kneeling on him went viral. As a result of the national headlines that Floyd's death grabbed and the ensuing protests, Taylor's case has finally come back into play with the FBI even opening an investigation. Here is a look at all of the pertinent information in regards to Taylor, what happened and what has transpired since the deadly shooting.

Who was Breonna Taylor? Taylor was 26 at the time of her death and would have turned 27 on Friday. She was an emergency medical technician in Louisville, Kentucky. Previously living in Michigan before moving to the Bluegrass State as a teenager, Taylor was involved in a tightknit family that included her extended side, as well. In an interview with NPR, one of her aunts, Tahasha Holloway, called her a "cool, cool cat. Speaking to the Courier-Journal, her mother said her daughter had "plans" on becoming a nurse, purchasing a house and starting her own family, "Breonna had her head on straight, and she was a very decent person." She was with her boyfriend at the time in the apartment where police stormed in and killed her.

What Happened? Taylor lost her life after Louisville officers broke into her apartment to execute a search warrant. At the scene was Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Brett Hankinson, and Det. Myles Cosgrove. They were able to get into her place without making their presence known due to the "no-knock" clause. The police were looking for two persons of interest suspected of selling controlled substances as part of a drug house. The two in question, though, were already in police custody. No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment, either. In barging into her living area, officers shot approximately eight bullets that hit the 26-year-old after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on the cops that rushed through the broken in door. No charges have been filed nearly two months after the altercation.

When Did This Happen? The incident occurred around midnight on March 13 in Louisville. That was when the police officers executed a search warrant and used a battering ram to break down the door into her apartment. The officers shot off multiple rounds and struck Taylor approximately eight times. On May 21, the FBI opened an investigation into the death. No charges have been made as of this writing. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and claimed charges of battery, excessive force and gross negligence. Outside of that, there has not been much else that has come from the investigation, however more attention is being placed upon the details of Taylor's death in the wake of the George Floyd incident and the ensuing protests.

Why Were Police Officers in Her Apartment? The police officers that were involved in the death of Taylor were at her residence to fulfill a search warrant. They were able to break into her apartment by breaking down the door due to a "no-knock" clause in the warrant. Taylor's apartment was listed in the warrant as part of a case the police were building on a potential drug house sting that was 10 miles away. The two suspects they were looking for were already in custody at the time of the incident. The cops then entered her place unannounced when her boyfriend opened fire on the officers. Taylor was then struck down.