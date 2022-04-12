Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

✖

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.

Now available on the menu in South Korea only, according to Chew Boom, Burger King's Peanut Butter sauce is made with a combination of creamy peanut butter and brown cheese. The sauce takes center stage in the chain's lineup of new menu items including the new Peanut Butter Stackers, which come in two varieties. The classic Peanut Butter stacker begins with two of the brand's signature grilled beef patties, which are then topped with mayo, pickles, American cheese, and the new Peanut Butter Sauce, with all of the ingredients sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. Featuring all of those ingredients other than the cheese, the Peanut Butter Beef & Chicken Stacker is made with a single beef patty and a crispy chicken patty.

Burger King is doubling down on the peanut butter offerings, though, because Peanut Butter Sauce is also a staple of the new Peanut Butter Fries. Making a perfect companion for both of the new Peanut Butter Stackers, Peanut Butter Fries feature the fast food restaurant chain's French fries drizzled with the new Peanut Butter Sauce.

Peanut Butter Sauce debuted on menus in South Korea in late March as part of the new peanut butter-inspired menu items that includes the Peanut Butter Stacker, Peanut Butter Beef & Chicken Stacker, and Peanut Butter Fries. Those three new menu items, as well as Peanut Butter Sauce, will be available at participating Burger King locations across South Korea through May 8, 2022. It is unclear if Burger King intends to eventually bring Peanut Butter Sauce to the United States or if the sauce and the new menu items will remain South Korean exclusives.

This is not the first time the fast food chain has added a new sauce to the menu amid the launch of a new menu item. Back in November the chain added dill pickle sauce to menus in Canada as it rolled out Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets. The chain also concocted a creamy peppercorn sauce for the rollout of the Peppercorn King and Peppercorn King Double in Canada that same month.