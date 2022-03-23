Burger King Delivers Fresh New Burger With a Healthy Twist

Burger King is diving full bore into the avocado craze. The popular fast food chain has taken a cue directly from Chipotle’s playbook when crafting its latest menu addition: an all-new burger loaded with guacamole. Dubbed the Guacamole King Crunch, the new burger offers a “taste of another planet.”

Currently being offered at Burger King locations across Mexico, according to The Street, the Guacamole King Crunch is a burger packed to the brim with explosive flavor. The new burger features “grilled meat, guacamole, crispy bacon, and melted cheese,” according to the company. This is not the first time the Gucamole King Crunch has been available to order, as it has been on the menu at some of Burger King’s South American locations in the past, though availability varies by country.

In launching the new burger, Burger King said in a press release, “for us at Burger King. it is very important to remain at the forefront and continue innovating with unique flavors and national ingredients of the highest quality, which our guests like.” The new burger seems to keep true to that promise, as its introduction comes amid the ongoing avocado craze, which other restaurants, namely Chipotle, have capitalized on. Although Americans consumed a little more than 1 billion avocados in 2000, according to Austin Schoonmaker, that number rose to nearly 5 billion in 2018.

Given the love of avocados, The Street theorized that “while Burger King’s limited-time-offers from outside of the U.S. do not usually make it to the chain’s home country, this one seems like a logical exception.” However, at this time, Burger King has not announced any plans to bring the Guacamole King Crunch north of the border, meaning that anyone who wants to try the new dish will need a passport and a plane ticket.

Those in the U.S. aren’t completely out of luck, though. Burger King recently rolled out an all-new menu item nationwide. The new Whopper Melt sandwiches offer a new take on the iconic Whopper and available in three varieties, each served with the chain’s flame-grilled beef patties and sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread. Whopper Melts are now available at Burger King locations nationwide.