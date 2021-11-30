Some Burger Kings Have a Saucy New Item on the Menu

Burger King is testing two new burgers that will give customers completely unexpected flavors, but only customers in Canada will get a shot at them. The Peppercorn King and Peppercorn King Double are the latest unique items added to the menu there. Considering that Burger King’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International, is based in Toronto, it’s not surprising that some of the newest Burger King items get test runs north of the border first.

The Peppercorn King includes a quarter-pounder flame-grilled beef patty with two slices of cheese, bacon, crispy onions, and a creamy peppercorn sauce all on a toasted Whopper bun notes Chew Boom. You can also get the Peppercorn King Double, which includes all the same toppings and an additional beef patty. The two sandwiches are now available in Canadian Burger King restaurants for a limited time.

Burger King Canada customers have been spoiled recently with new exciting menu options. Last year, the company added the Sriracha King burger to the menu, which had customers running for soft drink refills, Canadify reported. The sandwich features two quarter-pound beef patties with bacon, cheese, and sriracha sauce in a sesame seed bun. Clearly, the company didn’t think the siracha sauce would be enough for spicy-food lovers, as the sandwich also includes jalapenos.

Just last week, Burger King Canada introduced the Dill Pickle Chicken Nugget. A single $2.99 order includes eight nuggets and dipping sauce. Each nugget includes white-meat chicken chunks and dill pickle slices, battered-up and deep-fried together into a single nugget. When one Burger King fan wanted to know why the Dill Pickle Chicken Nugget wasn’t on the menu yet in the U.S., the Burger King Canada team quickly replied on Instagram, “Because BK Canada is better.”

The jury might still be out on that claim, although it is true that Burger King Canada’s menu additions have been more creative than the U.S. company. In the U.S., Burger King seems to be playing catch-up (or ketchup?) with other fast-food giants. Instead of adding new items, Burger King U.S. brought back the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich earlier this month. The company also introduced its own traditional chicken sandwiches, the Ch’King, which finally launched over the summer.

Burger King did recently gain a new corporate sibling. Earlier this month, Restaurant Brands International bought Firehouse Subs for $1 billion, CNBC reported. RBI also owns Popeyes and Tim Hortons. “We see tremendous potential to accelerate U.S. and international growth at Firehouse Subs with RBI’s development expertise, global franchisee network, and digital capabilities,” RBI CEO Jose Cil said in a statement.