Brian Laundrie’s Parents Fear Worst for Son as Manhunt Continues After Gabby Petito Death

Brian Laundrie’s parents are reportedly worried for their son’s wellbeing as the search for him continues following Gabby Petito’s death. The family’s lawyer Steve Bertolino tells Insider the two are “very concerned” that their son may have hurt himself as authorities continue to look into his disappearance.

Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in Petito’s case and his parents were recently interviewed by the FBI “with respect to locating Brian,” Bertolino said. Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on Sept. 17 after telling police their son went for a nature hike days prior. He has not been seen since. According to the family lawyer, Laundrie left his parents’ home without a cell phone and has “no known means of communication.”

Since his disappearance, authorities have been searching for Laundrie. Investigators are currently searching through the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve that consists predominantly of swampy wetlands.

Petito’s best friend, Rose Davis, tells People she believes he’s on the run and is currently hiding out in the wilderness, noting that he’s very capable of surviving in the great outdoors for some time. “He’s out there. He is,” Davis told the outlet. “If he’s alive, he’s out there, camping out … He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months.”

Petito’s body was discovered over the weekend in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Authorities have ruled her death a homicide. The young travel influencer was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents in Suffolk County, New York after they were unable to reach her. Petito and her then-fiance were said to have been on a cross-country road trip in a 2012 Ford Transit Van. The couple reportedly got into an argument in Wyoming, which spurred Laundrie to go home to his parents in North Point, Florida alone. The FBI’s Denver field office announced that a federal court in Wyoming has issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest on a single-count indictment.

Laundrie is said to have “knowingly and with intent to defraud” used unauthorized access devices including a Capitol One Bank card, spending at least $1,000 on the card between August 30 and September 1.

“The warrant doesn’t change anything for us,” North Port Police Commander Joe Fussell said. “We’re working as hard to find him now as we did on day one.” He added, “We are not wasting our time out here. We are doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area that intelligence had led us that he could possibly be in.”