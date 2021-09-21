Gabby Petito’s Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito’s case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito’s disappearance.

On the FBI’s official Twitter account, they shared that Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, ruled Petito’s death a homicide in his preliminary findings. They stated that the cause of death is still “pending,” as they are awaiting the final results of the autopsy. Even though they are waiting for those final results, the FBI did say that Laundrie is a person of interest in this case. They stated, “Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.” In a statement, Petito’s family said that they would be taking time to grieve, stating through their attorney, “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home.”

Petito and Laundrie had been on a cross-country road trip from New York to the West over the past summer. Petito had been sharing updates from her travels on both YouTube and Instagram. But, her family grew concerned when those updates stopped and Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida without her. Her family subsequently filed a missing person report on Sept. 11. Amid the investigation into Petito’s whereabouts, Laundrie went missing. Officials are still unsure of his location, with the North Port Police Department sharing that his family has not heard from him since Sept. 14. The search for Laundrie resumed on Tuesday.

“We understand the community’s frustration, we are frustrated too,” the police department stated. “For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé Gabby Petito. Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail.” They added, “It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations.”

The Petito family soon responded to the news that Laundrie was missing. Their lawyer released a statement that read, “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.” Authorities are still unclear on what occurred during Petito and Laundrie’s road trip. The police have said that Laundrie, on the advice of his family’s attorney, “has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details.”