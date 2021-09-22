Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Possibly Seen on Florida Trail Camera

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been missing for over a week, but it is now reported that he may possibly have been seen on a trail camera in Florida. According to CBS News affiliate WKRG, authorities in Okaloosa County are looking into the possibility that Laundriw was spotted on the recording of a local resident’s outdoor camera. “I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Florida strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” the individual reportedly wrote in a social media post, “authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the lookout.”

In a statement, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office explained that it “is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to include nearby farmlands.” The department added, “No one – and nothing – of note was located. The individual referenced in the post below has no known ties to our area.” In a previous statement, the OCSO said, “Yes we wanted to let you know we are aware of this report and are actively checking it out. There is no confirmation of this information. Obviously, we will keep everyone in the loop if and when there is anything to report.” The OCSO later confirmed the person spotted on the trail camera was not Laundrie.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Friday. They told authorities that he left home on Sept. 14 but never returned. His disappearance came just days before Petito’s body was found by authorities in Wyoming. Her family reporting her missing on Sept. 11, after not hearing from her for nearly two weeks.

According to reports, Petito and Laundrie had set off on a cross-country trip in June. Near the end of August, Petito reportedly began to be less communicative before sending one last text on Aug. 30, which her family questions the authenticity of, as they feel it may not have been sent by her. Laundrie returned home to North Port on Sept. 1 but reportedly was unwilling to cooperate with police on the investigation of Petito’s disappearance.

Police in Mobile, Alabama previously confirmed that they investigated reports of 23-year-old Laundrie being seen in an area of the city known as Tillman’s Corner. Mobile is located roughly 600 miles northwest of his home in North Port, Florida. A body had been found in Tillman’s Corner, which some thought might be Laundrie, but police determined that it was not him.