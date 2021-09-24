Gabby Petito’s Best Friend Speaks out About Brian Laundrie Following Arrest Warrant

Gabby Petito’s best friend Rose Davis is calling out the late influencer’s former fiance Brian Laundrie, telling People that he’s likely hiding out somewhere in the wilderness. “He is out in the wilderness, I promise you,” Davis said. She also mentioned this is not the first time he’s lived in the wild on his own –– something she says’s he’s more than capable of doing at this stage in his life.

“He’s out there. He is,” Davis asserts as the search for Laundrie continues. “If he’s alive, he’s out there, camping out … He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months.” Authorities began looking for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve that’s largely swampy wetlands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Laundrie’s family claimed he was missing last week after police came to their home in the hopes of speaking with him in regards to Gabby’s disappearance. The 23-year-old reportedly left for a nature hike. He hasn’t been seen since.

Petito’s body was discovered last week in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Police have ruled her death a homicide. Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 in New York after they weren’t able to reach her for some time. Petito was said to have been traveling cross-country with her fiance. However, Laundrie returned home to his family alone.

“This is a very heartbreaking tragedy,” Davis says. “It is so surreal. It is so just horrific. There’s almost a loss of words for it because no one deserves to go out this way, especially not her.” She added that she’s been more than forthcoming with the police regarding the case and any information on Laundrie. Like Petito’s parents, she feels he’s on the run, but he may be in the swamps –– not hiding in someone’s home. “He does not have friends,” Davis said. “He reads books.”

Davis claims she became friends with Laundrie out of a mutual appreciation for her friend Gabby. “You don’t know what it’s like for someone you considered a friend to murder your best friend,” she says. “I’ve stayed at their house. I’ve slept in the same house as him. I ate dinners with him, played board games with him, gone to the beach — even though he didn’t really hang out with us at the beach — but going to the beach with him. That’s scary.”

“He knows where I live,” Davis explains. “When he first went missing, there was a small percentage of me that was like, he definitely knows where I live. And he does not like me.”