Popular Mixed Drink Recalled Over Troubling Risk

✖

A popular pre-mixed drink is being recalled due to a labeling mistake that could lead to increased intoxication. Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd issued a recall last Thursday of some Kahlua Espresso Martinis, with the product being pulled from store shelves across Australia amid fears that the packaging indicated the drinks are less alcoholic than they actually are.

A recall notice published by Food Standards Australia revealed the recall was issued due to a problem with the products label, which has the wrong alcohol by volume (ABV) listed. Although the 4-pack cardboard wrap correctly states the correct ABV of 7%, individual cans of the Kahlua Espresso Martinis incorrectly list the ABV as 4.5%. The non compliant labelling means intoxication may be caused more rapidly, with the recall notice noting, "food products with incorrect ABV may cause intoxication and/or subsequent injury/illness if consumed.

⚠️Food Recall⚠️Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd is recalling Kahlúa Espresso Martini 4 pack of 200mL cans (Lot code – 1277) due to non-compliant labelling (ABV incorrectly stated on cans as 4.5% but 4 pack cardboard wrap states the correct ABV of 7%). https://t.co/mFQ7ZBbWBM pic.twitter.com/HQRAgCzp0h — FoodStandardsAusNZ (@FSANZnews) April 14, 2022

The recalled Kahlua Espresso Martinis feature the lot code 1277. They were packaged as 4-packs of 200mL cans. The recalled products were sold at Dan Murphys and BWS stores in the Australian states of New South Wales, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia, and Western Australia. The recalled Kahlua cans were also available for purchase at independent retailers including IGA in New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania as well as hotels in New South Wales and Victoria.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Kahlua Espresso Martinis are being asked not to drink the product. Consumers should instead return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice. Those with questions can contact Pernod Ricard Winemakers Customer Service at 1300-363-153 or via email at either NationalCustomerService.PRA@pernod-ricard.com or www.pernodricardwinemakers.com.au.

This marks the latest recall to hit the Australian market and follows on the heels of a multi-state recall of Coles Baby Spinach. The spinach was recalled by Coles Baby Spinach on April 12 after quality testing "identified the presence of Salmonella in the 120g Baby Spinach product." The recalled spinach was sold in Coles supermarkets, Coles Local and through Coles Online in Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, and New South Wales. The company in a statement said they issued the recall "as a precaution" and was in the process of "liaising with the supplier and the regulators regarding further steps."