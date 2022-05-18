Jam Recall Issued

✖

An Ohio company recalled two jams voluntarily earlier this month after discovering an undeclared allergen in the products. Mrs. Miller's Homemade Jams of Fredericksburg, Ohio, recalled 9-oz. jars of its Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam varieties because they both contain soy ingredients that were not listed on the jars. People with a sensitivity or allergy to soy could have a severe reaction if they consume the product.

According to the company's announcement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, the affected products were sold in stores between April 1, 2019, and May 9, 2022. The jams were sold at stores in Ohio, Delaware, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Minnesota, West Virginia, California, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Washington. The list of the individual stores is available at FDA.gov.

Mrs. Miller's Homemade James learned of the issue after a routine inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illnesses linked to the problem. Customers with a soy allergy should stop using the jams. They can contact Mrs. Miller's Homemade James for a replacement jar. Consumers with questions can contact Brent Miller at info@millershomemadejams.com or 330-674-1165.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, soy allergies are common among infants and young children, but they can happen at any age. Since soybeans are legumes, some people with a soy allergy could have reactions to other legumes, including peanuts, navy beans, kidney beans, lima beans, chickpeas, string beans, pinto beans, and peas. People with soy allergies should contact their doctors to learn which legumes they should not eat.

An allergic reaction could start minutes after eating the food. Some symptoms include itching, hives, eczema, tingling or swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, difficulty breathing, wheezing, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, and fainting. Food allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, which needs immediate medical attention. This is a sudden, severe allergic reaction, which can start five to 30 minutes after contact with the allergen.

The Ohio recall is the latest involving jams. In April, Firehouse Jams, LLC of Erwinna, Pennsylvania, recalled over 3,800 pounds of processed bacon marmalade products, according to a statement posted on the U.S. Food and Safety Inspection Service's website. The recall covered 10.5-oz. jars of Eat This – YUM! – Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions with best-by dates through April 2023. The products were recalled because they were made without federal inspection. There have been no reports of illnesses linked to the issue. The products have "EST. 47682" printed in the USDA mark of inspection, despite being made in a facility not inspected by the FSIS. You can find an image of the label by clicking here.