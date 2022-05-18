Actual Wonka Bars Recalled in Wake of Recent Counterfeit Product Scandal

✖

Chocolate Wonka Bars were recalled in the U.K. just weeks after health officials warned consumers to avoid counterfeit Wonka bars and other counterfeit candy around Easter. On Tuesday, distributor SP Wholesale issued a voluntary recall because some milk chocolate Wonka Bars could contain undeclared almonds or peanuts. People with a sensitivity or allergy to tree nuts and peanuts could have a severe reaction if they consume the product.

The recall covers Wonka Bars (Milk Chocolate) 100g with the batch code 18121P and the best before date 30 June 2023, and bars with the batch code 33421P and the best before date 30 November 2023. SP Wholesale issued notices to stores informing customers of the recall, advising consumers not to eat the products if they have tree nut or peanut allergies. Consumers can also return the products to stores for a full refund. They can contact SP Wholesale at hello@spwholesale.co.uk or 0203-026-100.

In late March, the FSA issued a warning to consumers to avoid counterfeit Wonka Bars because they are not produced at the same standards as the genuine Wonka Bars. After receiving an increase in reports of fake chocolate bars reaching stores, the agency issued the warning. They could be packaged in labels without allergen warnings.

"With Easter less than a month away, it is more important than ever that parents and grandparents are aware of the risks that these bogus chocolate bars could pose to their children, particularly those living with a food allergy or intolerance," FSA Head of Incidents Tina Potter said in March. "There is no way of knowing what ingredients are in these bars or what food hygiene practices are being followed by the people making or repackaging them. If you have bought these knock-off bars, do not eat them or give them to friends and family."

Real Wonka Bars carry the official Ferrero or Ferrero Candy Company logos. Ferrero has owned the Wonka brand name since 2018 when Nestle sold its Nestle Candy Shop brand names. Nestle acquired the brand name from Quaker Oats in 1988. Quaker Oats reportedly helped fund the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and established a real Willy Wonka Candy Company at the time.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory is based on Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The novel also inspired Tim Burton's 2005 film adaptation featuring Johnny Depp as Wonka. Warner Bros. is working on a prequel film, Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet as the eccentric candy maker. Netflix, which owns the rights to develop new Dahl-inspired projects, is making an animated series with Thor: Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi at the helm.