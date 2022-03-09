Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Ice Cream Flavor Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

A new ice cream flavor has just arrived on the Baskin-Robbins menu. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the beloved ice cream chain has introduced the new Golden Oreo Irish Cream, the latest in the chain’s limited-time “flavor of the month” lineup that offers “a bit o’ luck in every bite.”

The new ice cream boasts four main components and begins with a delightful combo of Irish cream and Belgian chocolate flavored ice creams, with Baskin-Robbins stating that “this combination of sweetness wouldn’t be complete without our rich Belgian chocolate flavored ice cream.” The ice cream also features a crunchy graham cookie swirl “that’s guaranteed to charm you.” Last but not least, the new flavor is completed with Golden Oreo Cookies, which the chain said is “like finding gold at the end of a rainbow.”

“The star of this scoop is the Irish cream flavor that creates a bold and recognizable taste profile perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. The Belgian chocolate flavored ice cream elevates the flavor and adds another indulgent component that balances the strong Irish cream flavored ice cream,” Baskin-Robbins said of the new treat. “Golden Oreo cookie pieces give a subtle sweetness with a delectable texture. The scoop is finished off with a ribbon of graham cracker crumbs, adding a satisfying crunch and salty sweet flavor.”

Baskin-Robbins is far from the only chain getting in on the fun of St. Patrick’s Day. Competing fan-favorite ice cream chain Dairy Queen earlier this month welcomed back the Mint Chip Shake. The shake features a blend of Dairy Queen’s signature vanilla soft serve, milk, crème de menthe, and chocolatey shavings, with a whipped cream topping.

The Mint Chocolate Shake is a spin on the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, the beloved treat that makes a return around this time every year and has inspired other fast food restaurant chains to try their hand at similar creations. Del Taco, for example, recently added the Mini Mint Shake and the Mini Mint M&M’s Shake to its menus.Meanwhile, Jack in the Box just brought back their fan-favorite Mint Oreo Shake, which is made with the chain’s ice cream shake mix blended with Oreo cookie crumbs and mint syrup and topped with whipped topping and a maraschino cherry.