McDonald’s Reveals When Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Will Return

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, but McDonald’s already has its sights set on St. Patrick’s Day. The fast-food giant announced when the Shamrock Shake will be available at most locations this year. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also launch on the same day.

The Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available in restaurants for a limited time starting on Feb. 21, McDonald’s said. The company also gave away the “secret ingredient” that makes the Shamrock Shake color so special. It’s not just any shade of green. The color hex code is #cbf2ac. Now, Shamrock Shake fans can show their love for the drink by using that specific color.

McDonald’s is asking fans to tweet photos of themselves with the hex color as a hashtag and #ShamrockShakeSZN. There will also be another “tasty secret” for fans to unlock on Feb. 21, and fans can win something special if they guess what it is.

The Shamrock Shake is a famous concoction that includes creamy, vanilla soft serve ice cream mixed with McDonald’s Shamrock Shake flavor and topped with whipped cream. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry includes vanilla soft serve, the Shamrock Shake flavor, and Oreo cookie chunks.

The Shamrock Shake celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. It was introduced to McDonald’s in 1970 by Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator Hal Rosen. Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974, according to the company. McDonald’s has tried several variations on the theme since 1970, including 1980’s Shamrock Sundae and 2017’s Chocolate Shamrock Shake. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry was introduced in 2020, the same year McDonald’s in Canada and Ireland got the Shamrock Shake for the first time.

McDonald’s could have some stiff competition for green drinks this spring. Earlier this month, Del Taco announced plans to release two Mini Mint Shakes, a basic one and one that adds M&M’s to the mix. Unfortunately, Del Taco’s success might be limited because there are only 598 locations, compared to over 13,000 McDonald’s in the U.S. Most Del Taco locations are west of the Mississippi River.

