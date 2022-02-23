Dunkin’ Reveals Spring 2022 Menu With New Drinks and Snacks

Spring is almost here, and as those cold winter temperatures begin to give way to warmer weather, thawing at Dunkin’ is an all-new roster of drinks and snacks. The beloved coffee chain on Wednesday officially launched the Dunkin’ Spring 2022 menu, a lineup that includes everything from the new Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew to the new Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast, and even a few drink options that boast bight green hues in honor of the season and St. Patrick’s Day!

Up first on the drink lineup is the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew. This new addition boasts the perfect blend of slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew and rich salted caramel flavor, topped with velvety smooth Salted Caramel Cold Foam. Spring doesn’t always mean warmer weather, though, and Dunkin’ is making sure guests still have plenty of options to help them keep warm. Also debuting as part of the Spring menu is the new Shamrock Macchiato, which layers espresso atop rich and creamy Irish Creme flavor, giving way to notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey. Given that St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, the drink also features a bright green hue. Meanwhile, the new Salted Caramel Signature Latte can be enjoyed hot or cold. The drink blends rich espresso with milk and salted caramel flavor and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Spring menu also includes plenty of new food options. Customers headed to Dunkin’ will now be able to order two new toasts – Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast and Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast. Both of these new food items begin with sourdough bread, which is topped with oven-roasted tomatoes. The Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast also boasts creamy hummus spread and a dusting of Za’atar seasoning, with the Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast being topped off with a creamy and savory avocado spread and flavorful Everything Bagel seasoning.

Dunkin’ has also rolled out a new pastry item in time for the new season. The new Chocolate Croissant is described as an all-butter croissant filled with three chocolate batons and served warm. It joins an existing lineup of pastries that includes various muffins, croissants, and donuts.

Dunkin’ is welcoming its spring menu with a list of fresh deals. From Wednesday, Feb. 23 until Tuesday, March 22, Dunkin’ is offering $3 medium Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes. From now through Tuesday, April 26, guests who join the DD Perks rewards program will also get a Free Medium Cold Brew when they sign up online.