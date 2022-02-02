Baskin-Robbins Adds New Ice Cream Flavor to Menu

Baskin-Robbins is giving its menu a little refresh all in the name of love. The fan-favorite ice cream and cake specialty shop has introduced an all-new Flavor of the Month that is perfect for Valentine’s Day. Now available at participating locations nationwide, fans now have the chance to order the new Secret Admirer ice cream flavor.

Officially rolling out nationwide on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Secret Admirer features decadent pink cake flavored ice cream that is swirled with an unexpected rose ice cream and sealed with a sweet strawberry ribbon. According to Baskin-Robbins, “this beautifully balanced flavor is the perfect match you never knew you needed.” The ice cream chain described the flavor of Secret Admirer as having “a subtle and unique hint of rose that is sure to pique both curiosity and taste buds,” adding that “romance is just a scoop away during the season of love.”

“The launch of Secret Admirer builds on our history of high-quality flavor innovation, offering unique elements like real rose extract that our guests may have never experienced before alongside familiar flavors,” Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release. “We are excited to introduce an ice cream that is both intriguing and festive in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.”

The new Secret Admirer Flavor of the Month is not the only way Baskin-Robbins is helping guests celebrate Valentine’s Day. The chain has also brought back its fan-favorite Box of Chocolates Cake. A February favorite, the Box of Chocolates Cake takes inspiration from a Valentine’s Day staple: the classic, heart-shaped box of chocolates. Described as an “indulgent cake,” the Box of Chocolate Cake is customizable with your favorite ice cream and cake flavor. It comes topped with a rich layer of fudge and milk chocolate candies, resembling a real box of chocolates.

The Box of Chocolate Cake is available in two sizes, small and large, and can be ordered online, through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app or by visiting or calling your local Baskin-Robbins restaurant. Meanwhile, the new Secret Admirer ice cream can be found at participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide for a limited time.