New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Ex Sandra Lee Slams Body Shaming Trolls Over 'Nonsense' Nipple Piercing Speculation

The ex-girlfriend of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has some words for everyone who made negative comments about him this week. Cuomo had turned more than a few heads on the internet this week after photos of him circulated that made it appear that he had his nipples pierced. Now, Sandra Lee has released a video calling out those who made negative comments about the governor.

"I just wanna take a moment and say I woke up this morning to a lot of stuff going on online," Lee said in the clip, via Page Six. A lot of stories being written and a lot of nonsense being said. And I just wanna say, body-shaming is not OK. It's never gonna be OK. And when people are out ton the front lines and working hard for all of our benefits, to then turn around and body-shame? Shame on you. Knock it off."

"Do something to uplift people and make the world a better place. Not take cheap shots that are unnecessary. I hope you have a great day and think about that for a little while."

Cuomo has been one of the more visible politicians who has been working with authorities across the board to help manage the spread of coronavirus, which just topped one million cases across the globe on Thursday. On March 24, he made headlines after openly criticizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency for sending them a shortfall of supplies.

"FEMA is sending us 400 ventilators. 400 ventilators? I need 30,000 ventilators!" Cuomo said at the time, adding that experts were "missing the magnitude of the problem." He also asked, "you want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators?"

Back on March 16, he went after President Donald Trump after he'd tweeted that "Cuomo of New York has to 'do more,'" in regards to his response to coronavirus. "I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You're supposed to be the president," Cuomo replied, also via Twitter.

While the Trump administration has been steadily criticized over its response to coronavirus, that has intensified over the near-daily briefings from him and other officials on the pandemic. So much so that several viewers have been calling for doctors only press conferences, believing that will be the best method to present the most relevant, factual information.

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 242,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 5,758 deaths and 8,991 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.