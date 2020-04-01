New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has seen his star rise throughout the coronavirus pandemic. While he'd most likely prefer not to be in the spotlight like he is now due to his state being the epicenter of the outbreak, even disputing with his brother and CNN reporter Chris Cuomo about having any interest in running for president, Cuomo has become a face in the fight against COVID-19.

While conducting daily press briefings and finding himself doing interviews across all of the networks, viewers are learning more and more about the 62-year-old. One thing isn't known but many are speculating, is that Cuomo may have a bit of a wild side to him. Images of Cuomo have social media surmising that he may, in fact, have a nipple piercing. The rumor started when photos of him during Monday's briefing began to make the rounds across Twitter.

Does cuomo... have... a nip piercing pic.twitter.com/H4iLWglr6m — Jeanette Hayes (@jeanettehayes) March 30, 2020

From that point forward, Cuomo's name was seen trending across social media as many Internet sleuths began to investigate whether or not he does, indeed, have a piercing.

"I didn’t expect #Cuomo to be the nipple piercing type," one user tweeted.

Another wrote, "I want a nipple piercing just like Cuomo. Because he's my hero"

the governor of my home state maybe, possibly, definitely, has a nipple piercing... this is the news i need to be seeing @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/YHlsR6lAm7 — kota (@jacobs_lakota) March 31, 2020

While the light-hearted talk pertained to Cuomo, a much more sombering development came when his brother received word that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Cuomo will continue to host his show on CNN but will do so in his basement where he is currently quarantined.

"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina," he wrote in his announcement. "That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

During his Tuesday briefing, the New York governor took a minute to speak about his brother after learning of his diagnosis. He called him his "best friend" when speaking about him.

"I don't care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are ... this virus is the great equalizer," he stated. "My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus ... he's gonna be fine. He's young, in good shape, strong -- not as strong as he thinks -- but he's gonna be fine."

Photo Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images