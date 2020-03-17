Donald Trump Slammed for Tweet Calling out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to 'Do More' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Michael Hein

President Donald Trump is under fire for a controversial tweet about the coronavirus pandemic. The commander-in-chief updated his followers about a tele-conference with the governors of the U.S. on Wednesday, saying that the call was "very good." However, he singled out New York governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he needs to "do more."

"Just had a very good tele-conference with Nation's Governors," the president tweeted. "Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to 'do more'." He deleted an earlier version of the same tweet, correcting the typo "Nations's." He also put the words "do more" in quotes for some reason.

President Trump did not specify what he wanted to see from Governor Cuomo, or what he thought Cuomo's constituents were lacking. He did not address Cuomo in any of his subsequent tweets either.

Governor Cuomo did have a response, however. He posted a screen shot of the original tweet adding his own commentary.

"I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You're supposed to be the President," he wrote.

As expected, social media was outraged over the post, though they were split about whose side they were on. It proved to be the source of several arguments on social media in the hours that followed.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to President Trump's tweet about Governor Cuomo.

NYC Residents Testify

Some New York City residents responded to President Trump saying that they could attest to Cuomo's leadership and his response to the coronavirus pandemic. They pointed to some of the steps Cuomo has taken so far, saying that he has already been more active than President Trump. 

Praise

While not everything Governor Cuomo has done has been unanimously loved, some users in the replies to President Trump's tweet did praise specific steps he has taken. This included Governor Cuomo's controversial step to have prisoners in New York begin manufacturing hand sanitizer.

'Unconscionable'

Governor Cuomo's record aside, some users thought that President Trump's response to the pandemic has been disastrous, especially his handling of federal aid to states.

Insulting

Some thought that the president was wasting his time by insulting other leaders over their coronavirus response. Instead, they wanted to see him do more himself.

'Partisan'

Many saw President Trump's attack on Governor Cuomo as a partisan act, and they thought that politics is the last thing the U.S. needs during a time of such crisis. They begged the president to put ignore party lines while the threat of coronavirus looms.

'True Leadership'

A few people on Twitter even suggested that the U.S. as a whole would be better served with Governor Cuomo in the presidency. This was a controversial claim, but it drummed up lots of conversation.

Call to Vote

0comments

Finally, many people used the president's coronavirus pandemic response as a means of encouraging others to vote in the hopes of getting a leader who could better handle a crisis of this magnitude, as they saw it.

For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic visit the CDC's website.

Start the Conversation

of