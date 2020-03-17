Donald Trump Slammed for Tweet Calling out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to 'Do More' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump is under fire for a controversial tweet about the coronavirus pandemic. The commander-in-chief updated his followers about a tele-conference with the governors of the U.S. on Wednesday, saying that the call was "very good." However, he singled out New York governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he needs to "do more."

"Just had a very good tele-conference with Nation's Governors," the president tweeted. "Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to 'do more'." He deleted an earlier version of the same tweet, correcting the typo "Nations's." He also put the words "do more" in quotes for some reason.

President Trump did not specify what he wanted to see from Governor Cuomo, or what he thought Cuomo's constituents were lacking. He did not address Cuomo in any of his subsequent tweets either.

Governor Cuomo did have a response, however. He posted a screen shot of the original tweet adding his own commentary.

"I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You're supposed to be the President," he wrote.

As expected, social media was outraged over the post, though they were split about whose side they were on. It proved to be the source of several arguments on social media in the hours that followed.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to President Trump's tweet about Governor Cuomo.