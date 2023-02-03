J.Crew Is Having a 60% Off Sale Right Now, But It's For Today Only, So Hurry

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: J. Crew)

Sales like this don't come along every day at J.Crew. You can already get deeply discounted items on its sales page, but for today only, J.Crew is offering 60% off on top of the savings already applied. But you have to order today in order to get the extra savings. Just use the code EXTRA at checkout for applied sales items. These fashion picks will go quickly, so shop now to make sure that your favorite item is still available in your size.

Shop the J.Crew sale now with promo code EXTRA

Some of the items on sale include swimsuits (winter is the best time to buy a swimsuit) along with sports bras, shoes, jewelry, pajamas, tartan styles, skirts, pants and more, so you can refresh your entire wardrobe if you want. There are hundreds of apparel items available in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL and 00 to 24.

Some of our favorites? A black-and-white button-front crepe dress that is already 64% off; a cashmere ribbed crewneck sweater available in rosy dune, buttercream and navy starting at $130; a plaid Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt and a Gwyneth slip skirt in gold lamé that's already 36% off. And don't forget: you still get 60% extra off all of it.

Don't miss the 60% off J.Crew sale, only on Feb. 3

If you miss the 60% off sale, they are still offering up to 50% items on styles for women, men, girls, and boys, so you can save money on J.Crew premium clothing items even after today is over.

Find more great deals below: