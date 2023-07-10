Walmart Plus Week: Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

50" Samsung The Frame smart TV (Photo: Walmart) With a customizable picture frame exterior, this TV displays high-definition artwork when not in use, thanks to its motion sensor that detects your presence. When you're watching your favorite shows or sports, you'll get 100% color volume through quantum dot technology and HDR for optimal contrast. The anti-reflection matte display ensures clear visibility, while the Tizen-powered smart TV lets you download all your favorite streaming apps and more. It's a perfect blend of artistry, technology and limitless entertainment. This 50-inch model is less than $1,000 right now. 50" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $958 (down from $1,298) $958 at Walmart prevnext

Chaps men's classic fit short sleeve polo shirt (Photo: Walmart) This is a wardrobe staple. This Chaps solid pique polo shirt is made with 100% cotton and has natural stretch, so it's great for everyday wear. Plus, with its eye-catching logo detail at the chest and moisture-wicking performance to help keep you cool and dry, you'll be the envy of all your friends. Whether you're running errands or hitting up the golf course, this classic fit polo is the perfect addition to anyone's closet. Chaps men's classic fit short sleeve polo shirt, $15 (down from $45) $15 at Walmart prevnext

Apple Watch SE (Photo: Walmart) The Apple Watch SE is packed with features and priced to make you smile. Stay connected, active and safe as you take calls, see texts, track your fitness or do a variety of awesome workouts. With its swim-friendly design, you can even dive into adventure while wearing it. Sync your favorite tunes, make secure purchases and get ready to explore the exciting world of watchOS 8 -- just pair it with your iPhone. This model is 44mm. Apple Watch SE, $179 (down from $309) $179 at Walmart prevnext

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker steam fryer (Photo: Walmart) The 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi is the ultimate kitchen appliance that lets you pressure cook, air fry, steam and crisp all with one smart lid. With the device's Steam Crisp Technology, you can enjoy faster, juicier and crispier results without drying out your food. There are 14 programmable cooking functions and a large capacity, so this versatile stainless steel powerhouse will revolutionize your cooking game. Prepare meals up to 70% faster, enjoy up to 75% less fat in your air-fried dishes and savor artisan bread and cakes in a fraction of the time. (Yup -- you can bake as well as cook.) Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker steam fryer with SmartLid, $100 (down from $245) $100 prevnext

Topvision soundbar with subwoofer and remote (Photo: Walmart) This isn't some huge soundbar that will take up a ton of space around your TV. You can mount it on the wall or place it above or below your TV on a shelf. It has 50 watts of output power for more immersive audio and two powerful full-range speakers that provide HiFi audio. Its digital signal processor ensures that the sound output is stable and accurate. Plus, it comes with three equalizer modes so that you can choose the sound experience that's right for you. There's even wireless Bluetooth 5.0 so you can pair your soundbar with anything -- not just your TV. It supports 3.5mm for RCA and AUX sound if you want wired audio. Hurry -- this $37 deal won't last. Topvision TV soundbar home theater audio sound system, $33 (down from $100) $33 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman scoop neck dress with short sleeves (Photo: Walmart)

Embrace a stylish look with this knit dress. Its knee-length design, short sleeves and scoop neck offer both comfort and poise. This versatile dress can be worn alone or layered with a blazer or cardigan for cooler days. Crafted from a comfortable knit fabric, it effortlessly transitions from day to night. The Floral Stamp Black pattern is featured above, but this dress also comes in a wide variety of patterns. Available in sizes XS to 3X. The Pioneer Woman scoop neck dress with short sleeves, $16 (down from $20) $16 at Walmart prevnext

65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision (Photo: Walmart) The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs. 65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,497 (down from $3,786) $1,497 at Walmart prevnext

Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle (Photo: Walmart) If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set but have a small kitchen without a lot of pantry space, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly, white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection but comes at a fraction of the cost. This set comes with a detachable handle to use on any of the five pieces included, but in a way that you can still stack the pots and pans. Right now, it's on sale $35. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with a removable handle, an 8-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan and a glass lid with a silicone ring. Plus, there are no toxic chemicals in the nonstick coating. Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle, $35 (down from $75) $35 at Walmart prevnext

Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB (Photo: Walmart) Say goodbye to fumbling around for your phone charger, thanks to this nightstand that has a USB port built right in so you can charge your devices while you sleep. The medium-gloss wood finish (available in white or black) and silver-colored drawer handles go with most types of bedroom decor, while the two drawers provide ample storage for your bedside essentials. With easy-to-assemble instructions, you'll be able to set up this sturdy and durable nightstand in no time. Get ready for a clutter-free and tech-friendly bedroom experience with the Lundy nightstand. Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB, $78 (down from $150) $78 at Walmart prevnext

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-empty base (Photo: Walmart) Make cleaning a breeze with the powerful suction and the self-emptying base of the Shark EZ robot vacuum. With up to 30-days of dirt and debris capacity, you can forget about vacuuming for a month. The robot's row-by-row cleaning method ensures complete coverage of your home, while the recharge and resume feature allows it to pick up where it left off. Plus, with the SharkClean app and voice control options, scheduling and controlling cleanings has never been easier. And unlike other robot vacuums, this one can handle hard floors, carpets AND pet fur. Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-empty base, $298 (down from $399) $298 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven (Photo: Walmart) This is probably the prettiest Dutch oven anyone could ever own. With a gorgeous floral shape and a beautiful pink color, you will love this enamel cast-iron three-quart kitchen essential. Also available in yellow and purple for the same price, it's safe for use on gas, electric and induction stovetops, on the grill and in the oven. The Bakelite knob is heat-resistant and stays cool to the touch while cooking, and there are interior condensation ridges on the lid to allow for self-basting. The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40) $30 at Walmart prevnext