Fashion Meets Function: Heavy Duty Coats

When sub-zero temperatures strike, we’ll admit that the functionality of our coats totally trump style. If it keeps us warm and cozy, we’re wearing it — even if it’s not gracing the pages of Vogue Magazine.

But luckily when it comes to heavy duty coats, you actually don’t have to sacrifice fashion for function. We even have our favorite Womanista Approved Puffer Coats for even the harshest winters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: VanessaJackman.blogspot.com)

Color blocked

Color-blocking is a great option if you’re typically pattern-shy. We love the sharp structure and fun color combo like this version for a fresh, modern take on a heavy duty coat.

(Photo: Topshop.com)

Camo

Up your street-style game with an urban camo coat featuring a storm flap detail and baggy hood to protect you from the elements while you hit the streest in style.

(Photo: AliExpress.com)

Past-the-knee

Just as amazing as over-the-knee boots are this winter, the same can be said for a past-the-knee coat to keep you extra-cozy from head to toe.



(Photo: LenaLademann.com)

Faux fur

Faux fur is fabulous no matter how you wear it, but we’re partial to rocking it boldy on an oversized coat for one of the most glamorously chic ways to stay warm this winter.



(Photo: FIGTNY.com)

Black and white

Everyone should have a classic black coat in their closet — pair it with sleek black leather leggings and an unexpected pop of white in the form of bright, crisp sneakers.

(Photo: ASOS.com)

Metallic

The chilly holiday season calls for festive party coats like a full-metallic style that’ll turn heads while keeping you comfy.

Choose the best outerwear look for you with Womanista Approved Puffer Coats with detailed information on where to buy them, how to wear them and why the picks our editors’ favorites.