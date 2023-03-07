Best Name Brand Clothes Deals at Walmart: Save on Levi's, Reebok And More

By Jennifer Martin

Name-brand clothes at Walmart? You better believe it -- and often at better prices than you could find at major retailers. If you need a pair of Reebok shoes, Crocs sandals, Levi's jeans, Carter's baby clothing, The Pioneer Woman and more, Walmart can be your go-to destination for reputable fashion. Get a new wardrobe full of brand-name clothing at prices you can afford.

Our favorites:

With spring nearly in full bloom, it's time to upgrade your wardrobe. But if you're on a budget, you don't need to rely on generic clothing -- you can get name-brand apparel at Walmart. The latest styles, lowest prices and great deals on clothing are right at your fingertips. And if you're a Walmart+ member, it can be even easier.

Still looking for more spring wardrobe choices? Check out our style guide from Amazon or the latest spring apparel collection from The Pioneer Woman.

Levi's Men's jeans

Look at that fit. Walmart has incredible Levi's jeans for sale right now. This is the 517 boot cut fit, and there's no other pair of jeans that will show off your shoes better than these. They're made from 100% denim cotton, have five-pocket styling and remain comfortable all day long. They're available in sizes 29 x 30 through 44 x 32, in multiple colors of denim.

Levi's Men's 517 bootcut fit jeans, $41 (down from $70)

$41 at Walmart

Other Levi's jeans from Walmart:

Crocs

If you have to be on your feet on slick floors all day, Crocs at Work make shoes that are extra-resistant to slipping. These grippy clog sandals come in a variety of fun prints, but this plain white pair goes really well with work clothes or spring-inspired pastel colors.

Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog, $36 (originally $50)

$36 at Walmart

Other Crocs from Walmart:

The Pioneer Woman

This romantic tunic with a sharkbite hem is perfect for the between-season weather as winter melts into spring. Made from 100% polyester, it has billowy trumpet sleeves, lace trim at the V-neck and a flattering, looser fit. It'd go great with some jeans and a pair of boots. The blouse is available in three different color and pattern options and from XS to XXXL.

The Pioneer Woman sharkbite tunic, $13 (down from $20)

$13 at Walmart

Other clothes from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart:

Reebok

Get a pair of these Reebok pull-on active pants with a drawstring closure. They're comfortable, great for casual or active days, made of 100% polyester and the tapered fit at the ankle looks great on everyone. These Reebok pants also have two front welt pockets, a back zipper pocket, ankle zip openings and reflective panels for increased safety at night. Available from sizes S to 3XL.

Reebok Men's and Big Men's pull-on active pants, $18 (down from $25)

$18 at Walmart

More Reebok products at Walmart:

Carter's Child of Mine

Buying baby clothes? Get a bunch from one of the premiere infant apparel name brands -- Carter's Child of Mine -- for less than $10. Baby-soft clothes made of 100% cotton and available in sizes preemie to 12 months, and the low prices are much better than what you could expect at a baby boutique store.

Carter's Child of Mine 2-pack baby boy pant, $7 (down from $8)

$7 at Walmart

More Carter's Child of Mine clothing options:

Even more fashion picks

Madden NYC sells specialty juniors and juniors plus clothing, like this absolutely gorgeous heart dress with short puff sleeves. The sweetheart neckline has a keyhole and tie, and the back has a hidden zipper. The bra cups are molded with a chiffon heart overlay. This dress is perfect for date night.

Madden NYC juniors plus heart dress with short puff sleeves, $16 (down from $20)

$16 at Walmart

There are even more great name brand clothing options from Madden NYC, Wrangler and Playtex. Get these and other great apparel items at Walmart.

