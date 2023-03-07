Best Name Brand Clothes Deals at Walmart: Save on Levi's, Reebok And More
Name-brand clothes at Walmart? You better believe it -- and often at better prices than you could find at major retailers. If you need a pair of Reebok shoes, Crocs sandals, Levi's jeans, Carter's baby clothing, The Pioneer Woman and more, Walmart can be your go-to destination for reputable fashion. Get a new wardrobe full of brand-name clothing at prices you can afford.
Our favorites:
- Levi's Men's 517 bootcut fit jeans, $41 (down from $70)
- Reebok Women's super soft cropped gravity hoodie with zipper pocket, $18 (down from $28)
- The Pioneer Woman sharkbite tunic, $13 (down from $20)
With spring nearly in full bloom, it's time to upgrade your wardrobe. But if you're on a budget, you don't need to rely on generic clothing -- you can get name-brand apparel at Walmart. The latest styles, lowest prices and great deals on clothing are right at your fingertips. And if you're a Walmart+ member, it can be even easier.
Levi's Men's jeans
Look at that fit. Walmart has incredible Levi's jeans for sale right now. This is the 517 boot cut fit, and there's no other pair of jeans that will show off your shoes better than these. They're made from 100% denim cotton, have five-pocket styling and remain comfortable all day long. They're available in sizes 29 x 30 through 44 x 32, in multiple colors of denim.
Levi's Men's 517 bootcut fit jeans, $41 (down from $70)$41 at Walmart
Other Levi's jeans from Walmart:
- Levi's Men's 550 relaxed fit jeans, $49 (down from $70)
- Levis Men's 505 regular fit jeans, $68 (down from $78)
- Levi's Men's 514 straight fit jeans, $68 ($77)
Crocs
If you have to be on your feet on slick floors all day, Crocs at Work make shoes that are extra-resistant to slipping. These grippy clog sandals come in a variety of fun prints, but this plain white pair goes really well with work clothes or spring-inspired pastel colors.
Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog, $36 (originally $50)$36 at Walmart
Other Crocs from Walmart:
- Crocs unisex classic glitter II clog, $40 (down from $55)
-
Crocs unisex classic lined spray dye clog, $40 (down from $50)
-
Crocs Fun Lab kids I Am Minions clog, $31 (reduced from $45)
- Crocs women's Kadee flat, $28 (lowered from $35)
- Crocs Kids Crocband clog sandal, $27 (originally $40)
- Crocs Kids Crocband sandal, $24 (down from $35)
The Pioneer Woman
This romantic tunic with a sharkbite hem is perfect for the between-season weather as winter melts into spring. Made from 100% polyester, it has billowy trumpet sleeves, lace trim at the V-neck and a flattering, looser fit. It'd go great with some jeans and a pair of boots. The blouse is available in three different color and pattern options and from XS to XXXL.
The Pioneer Woman sharkbite tunic, $13 (down from $20)$13 at Walmart
Other clothes from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart:
- The Pioneer Woman women's pull-on millennium pants, $13 (reduced from $16)
- The Pioneer Woman women's embroidered dress with flutter sleeves, $13 (originally $17)
- The Pioneer Woman print matte satin robe, $14 (down from $20)
- The Pioneer Woman print matte satin sleep shirt, $14 (down from $20)
Reebok
Get a pair of these Reebok pull-on active pants with a drawstring closure. They're comfortable, great for casual or active days, made of 100% polyester and the tapered fit at the ankle looks great on everyone. These Reebok pants also have two front welt pockets, a back zipper pocket, ankle zip openings and reflective panels for increased safety at night. Available from sizes S to 3XL.
Reebok Men's and Big Men's pull-on active pants, $18 (down from $25)$18 at Walmart
More Reebok products at Walmart:
- Reebok Women's super soft cropped gravity hoodie with zipper pocket, $18 (down from $28)
- Reebok Men's Pro Series 6-pack flatknit no-show liner socks, $11 (down from $13)
- Reebok Men's Pro Series 6-pack flatknit ankle socks, $11 (down from $13)
- Reebok Men's Pro Series 3-pack performance 6-inch boxer brief, $13 (down from $16)
- Reebok Men's Pro Series 3-pack performance 7.5-inch boxer brief, $13 (down from $16)
Carter's Child of Mine
Buying baby clothes? Get a bunch from one of the premiere infant apparel name brands -- Carter's Child of Mine -- for less than $10. Baby-soft clothes made of 100% cotton and available in sizes preemie to 12 months, and the low prices are much better than what you could expect at a baby boutique store.
Carter's Child of Mine 2-pack baby boy pant, $7 (down from $8)$7 at Walmart
More Carter's Child of Mine clothing options:
- Carter's Child of Mine baby girl "Little Sister" one-piece sleep and play set, $7 (down from $8)
- Carter's Child of Mine baby boy "Little Brother" one-piece sleep and play set, $7 (down from $8)
- Carter's Child of Mine baby sharks one-piece sleep and play set, $7 (down from $8)
- Carter's Child of Mine baby unicorn one-piece sleep and play set, $7 (down from $8)
Even more fashion picks
Madden NYC sells specialty juniors and juniors plus clothing, like this absolutely gorgeous heart dress with short puff sleeves. The sweetheart neckline has a keyhole and tie, and the back has a hidden zipper. The bra cups are molded with a chiffon heart overlay. This dress is perfect for date night.
Madden NYC juniors plus heart dress with short puff sleeves, $16 (down from $20)$16 at Walmart
There are even more great name brand clothing options from Madden NYC, Wrangler and Playtex. Get these and other great apparel items at Walmart.
- Playtex women's 18-hour original comfort strap wire-free bra, $16 (down from $19)
- Wrangler men's rugged extra pocket utility pant, $15 (down from $23)
- Madden NYC juniors ruched corset top, $11 (down from $14)