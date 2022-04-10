'You' Season 4 Casts New Female Lead Opposite Penn Badgley

✖

Joe Goldberg will face a new adversary in You Season 4. Actress Charlotte Ritchie has been cast opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming season of this Netflix thriller series as a new female lead named Kate, who holds plenty of suspicions about Joe. Deadline confirmed the casting in late March.

Ritchie is best known as the star of the hit BBC comedy series Ghosts, which was remade by CBS in the US, as well as her portrayal of Nurse Barbara in BBC's Call the Midwife. She also stars in the CW's Dead Pixels, and recently wrapped Wonka for Heyday and Warner Bros. as well as filming on Season 7 of Grantchester. The actress previously starred in fellow Netflix series Feel Good. In You, Ritchie will take on the role of Kate, whose life becomes entangled with Joe's when the two meet after Kate's "self-centered partier" Malcolm invites him into their privileged world. Kate not only immediately dislikes him, but "strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."



Kate is described as being "smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing" and as someone who is "fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else." The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate "worked hard to create the life she now leads. She's an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy b—.' She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists."

Details about the upcoming season have yet to be released, though when fans last saw Joe, he had followed his newest obsession to Paris after killing Love and faking his own death. Despite the move, it is unclear where Season 4 will be set, with Deadline noting that Ritchie's casting sounds more akin to the United Kingdom.

Ritchie will be joining a cast that, along with Badgely, also includes Tati Gabrielle. Season 4 will see a number of newcomers joining the cast, with Tilly Keeper set to star as Lady Phoebe. Deadline previously confirmed that Amy Leigh Hickman will star as Nadia, a literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author. Nadia is outspoken and has "made some big mistakes; now, they threaten to destroy her life. She'll need help, even if it's from the wrong people." Ed Speelers will portray Rhys, an author whose memoir garnered him acclaim and pressure to launch a political career. The White Lotus and Euphoria star Lukas Gage in February was confirmed to be joining the hit Netflix series as Adam, an ex-pat American and the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate who is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family...Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication." The first three seasons of You are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date.