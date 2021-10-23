‘You’ Season 3 Ends With Major Death, and Fans Can’t Get Over It

You Season 3 is has been thrilling Netflix viewers for a week now, with many viewers steadily devouring all 10 new episodes of the serial killer dramedy. If they’ve made it to the end, they’ve seen the season’s big ending, which, of course, involves a dramatic death. While that’s not news for the series, which has left numerous dead bodies throughout its run so far, the person who dies is drawing some big reactions from viewers. Spoilers ahead for You Season 3’s finale, entitled “What Is Love?”

After a series of murders and kidnappings throughout the season, the lives of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) continue to spiral out of control. With their secrets close to spilling out and their jealously/hatred towards one another at all-time highs, there had to be a breaking point. That, of course, meant one of them had to die.

In a finale that was ultra-heated (literally), Love dies. After nearly taking Joe’s life, he counters her attack and poisons her. He then writes up a suicide note pinning responsibilities for the season’s crimes all on her and sets their home ablaze. (He also leaves behind two of his severed toes, serving as a means to fake his death.)

Obviously, fans have strongly reacted to her death. After all, she was basically a second lead this season and fans have bonded with her over her two-season stint on You. Furthermore, she had avoided death at the end of Season 2, so fans were holding out hope she would escape Joe’s wrath yet again. Some fans aren’t quite ready to accept her exit, while others get her own unhinged murder spree had to be stopped. Scroll through to see some You fans’ reactions to Love’s death.

https://twitter.com/EllaRaeB/status/1451815722670243844?s=20

“I know they were both psychopaths but seeing Love die was sad,” one person tweeted. A second viewer wrote, “watching love die in #YouNetflix was the most satisfying thing ever.”

https://twitter.com/leighaperriade/status/1451946154325860362?s=20

“Why did Love have to die [crying emoji],” a third person tweeted. “It should of been Joe. Starting to hate that lil prick.”

https://twitter.com/saluteMllejen/status/1449756693269815298?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“What was the point of killing Love? I literally don’t get it,” a fourth You fan wrote. “The only way for me to make sense of it is if s4 is the last season and Joe dies. I feel like it would be super interesting if Love lived and went after Joe.”

https://twitter.com/itsnotjess123/status/1450607716146233345?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“For a sec I actually thought Joe was gonna die cause Love really got him,” another person wrote. “But man is always five steps ahead. Slow but deadly.”

https://twitter.com/artbecomesyou/status/1451909979435380743?s=20

Other fans also had quite an interesting theory. Some are hoping that Love isn’t actually dead and she somehow escaped the blaze. However, there’s no evidence this is the case and the ending seemed rather straightforward. However, we’ll have to wait until Season 4 to be sure.

https://twitter.com/chosenonemilo/status/1451328345409474562?s=20

“Glad love is dead but I don’t think she’s really dead,” another viewer wrote. “really won’t be surprised if she pops up in season 4 hitting people on the back of their heads every episode.” All episodes of You — including Season 1 that originally aired on Lifetime — are streaming on Netflix.