‘You’ Season 3 Trailer, Premiere Date Released by Netflix

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg is having a bit of trouble adjusting to his new life in the suburbs. On Friday, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for You Season 3, the streamer’s hit thriller that is set to return on Friday, Oct. 15. After Season 2 ended with Joe and Love Quinn, portrayed by Victoria Pedretti, moving into a new home together as they await the arrival of their first child, Season 3 is set to document their struggles to adjust to life in suburbia together.

Narrated by Joe, the two-minute-long trailer kicks off with a glimpse of Joe and Love’s lives following the birth of their son, Henry, with Joe stating, “I’ve always believed in ‘The One,’” and while Joe’s “The One” may have shifted from season to season, there is a new object of his fixation: his son. Joe continues, “For you, I’d move to some soulless suburb. For you, I’d marry the monster: your mother, Love. What could go wrong?” Life in the suburbs with Love, however, isn’t easy, at least according to the trailer, which shows Joe obsessing over his new neighbor Natalie, leading to tension in his relationship with Love and possibly deadly consequences.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also released the Season 3 synopsis, which reads: “In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Along with Badgley and Pedretti returning as Joe and Love, You Season 3 also stars newcomers to the series Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean. Showrunner Sera Gamble and creator Greg Berlanti return as executive producers alongside Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley.

The first two seasons of You are based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. The series initially premiered on Lifetime back in 2018 before making its way to Netflix later that same year. It quickly became a hit on the platform and was renewed for a second season, which premiered in December 2019. You Season 3 is slated for a Friday, Oct. 15 premiere on Netflix, with the first two seasons currently available for streaming on the platform.