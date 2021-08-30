Netflix Thriller Series Reveals Season 3 Premiere With Bloody Treat

✖

Pen Badgley's Joe Goldberg has a new object of his obsession in You Season 3 – his unborn baby boy Henry. On Monday, after months of waiting, Netflix finally unveiled the You Season 3 premiere date, confirming that the hit thriller will be returning just in time for Halloween. Announcing a Friday, Oct. 15 premiere date, the streamer also released the first trailer for the season.

The minute-long clip finds Joe reflecting on the "challenges" that will come with raising his "mini-me." As fans will recall, Season 2 left off with Joe and Love Quinn, portrayed by Victoria Pedretii, having moved into a new home together as they await the arrival of their first child, a baby boy that Joe admits in the teaser "is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without challenges." Preparing to take on his new role as a father, Joe says, "let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do what I say, and not as I do," and vows, "but for you, I can change. I'll be a man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call 'Dad.'"

Along with Badgley and Pedretti returning as Joe and Love, the Season 3 cast will have a number of new additions. Greek and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Scott Michael Foster is set to star as Ryan, a "well-liked single dad who has overcome a history of addiction." Scott Speedman will portray Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father, with Search Party's Shalita Grant appearing as a mean girl "mom-fluencer" named Sherry and The Last Ship star Travis Van Winkle portraying "a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed 'Master of Self-Optimization'" man named Cary. Other newcomers include Michaela McManus, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Ben Mehl, Shannon Chan-Kent, Christopher Sean, Chris O’Shea, Bryan Safi, Ayelet Zurer, and Jack Fisher.

Although details about Season 3 remain scarce, it is known that it will follow Joe and Love as they adjust to life in the suburbs. The Season 2 finale also teased trouble in their relationship, with Joe having a new fixation living next door. Pedretti, in an interview with Extra in May, said, "I'm really excited about it. I think the fans will enjoy it."

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes' bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. The show initially aired on Lifetime before transitioning to Netflix, where it has been a major success. The first two seasons are currently available for streaming, with You Season 3 set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 15.