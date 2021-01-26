✖

Greek and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Scott Michael Foster has been cast in You Season 3. The Netflix original serial-killer thriller was picked up for a third outing in January 2020 shortly after its Season 2 debut, with Penn Badgley's Joe and Victoria Pedretti's Love returning. Foster's casting was confirmed Monday.

According to Deadline, the actor will join the series in a recurring role, starring as local TV reporter Ryan. The outlet reports that Ryan is a "well-liked single dad who has overcome a history of addiction." Ryan, however, "has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way." Further details on his character were not provided.

Foster is just the latest new addition to the cast, and the second great Scott to be added to the series. In October, Scott Speedman of Animal Kingdom was announced to be joining Season 3 in the "major recurring role" of Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. Matthew is described as "reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath." Search Party's Shalita Grant will star as a mean girl "mom-fluencer" named Sherry, with The Last Ship star Travis Van Winkle portraying "a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed 'Master of Self-Optimization'" man named Cary "who runs his own supplement company and invites Joe into his inner circle." One Tree Hill star Michaela McManus has been cast as Joe's next door neighbor and the subject of his new obsession. Season 3 has also added Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as librarian Marienne, Dylan Arnold (Nashville) as college student Theo, and Ben Mehl (The Good Wife) as Dante. Other newcomers include Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble), Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Chris O’Shea (Madam Secretary), Bryan Safi (9-1-1), Mackenzie Astin (Homeland), Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil) and Jack Fisher (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti and based on Caroline Kepnes' bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies, You has become a fan-favorite series on Netflix. It follows independent New York City bookstore manager Joe Goldberg who becomes obsessed with and later begins a romantic relationship with customer Guinevere Beck. In Season 2, Joe's obsession shifted to Love after moving from New York to Los Angeles, with the season ending with Joe and Love, who is pregnant with his child, moving to the suburbs. Speaking with TVLine, Badgely said Joe and Love aren't "soulmates," adding that Joe is "afraid of her at the end. Basically, it's set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other's arch nemesis."

Seasons 1 and 2 of You are available for streaming on Netflix. At this time, Season 3 does not have a premiere date, though the season is currently in production. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.