‘You’ Season 2: Here’s Everyone Who Dies

As Joe, under the new alias Will Bettelheim, made his way through Los Angeles in You Season 2, he left a trail of bodies behind him, though not all of his own doing. Debuting on Netflix on Dec. 26, the second season of the popular psychological thriller, starring Penn Badgely, proved to be just as murderous as the first, with a number of characters meeting untimely ends.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 2 of You.

Picking up after the events of Season 1, You‘s sophomore run followed Joe, who is going by the new name of Will, to Los Angeles, where he sets his sights on Love Quinn. In his efforts to woo the new girl and better himself by denying his murderous tendencies, a number of characters died as things began to unravel.

Jasper

The first death to rock the series, Jasper did not go down without a fight. Despite his best efforts to become a changed man that strayed away from murder, Joe found himself with a new body at his feet after discovering that his alias came with some heavy baggage.

Fans first meet Jasper in episode two when he shows up at Joe’s work seeking the $50,000 the real Will Bettelheim owes him. When Joe only offers up $3,000 of that sum, Jasper cuts off his finger. After failing to acquire the remaining $47,000, Joe resorts back to his old ways, killing Jasper, dismembering him, and the using the meat grinder at work to rid himself of the body.

Henderson

Moving past his first kill with the continued intentions to become a better person, Joe soon found himself slipping into vigilante mode after discovering that comedian Henderson had been sexually abusing underage girls, including his new neighbor Delilah and possibly her younger sister Ellie. Hoping to get a video confession out of him after discovering photos that prove the abuse, Joe drugged Henderson and brought him down to the celebrity’s secret dungeon. Things went awry, however, when Joe removed his mask, ultimately leading him to kill Henderson and stage his death as a suicide.

Delilah

Delilah found herself to be the third victim of the season after she discovered Joe’s true identity, though her blood wasn’t on Joe” hands. Lured to Joe’s storage unit after finding the key in his apartment, she is locked in the glass cage by Joe, who after promising to free her once he assumes a new identity in a new location, discovers her dead in a puddle of her own blood.

Although struggles to determine whether or not he had killed Delilah while high on LSD, it is later revealed that Love, Joe’s newest love interest, is the true murderer. Having dark inclinations of her own, Love killed Delilah after fearing that she could be a threat to Joe by ratting him out to the police, thus threatening their relationship.

Candace

She may have survived Joe’s attempt to kill her, but Candace was no match for Love. After popping up in the beginning of the season and following Joe to Los Angeles, Candace made herself inescapable for Joe, starting a relationship with Forty.

Towards the end of the season, Candace gets her revenge when she locks Joe in his own glass cage, planning to oust him for the murders he has committed. When Love walks in on the scene, she confesses everything to her, though instead of hoping to put Joe behind bars, Love chooses to murder Candace and free him, shocking even Joe.

Forty

Delilah wasn’t the only character whose discovery of Joe’s true identity and past led to their downfall. After forming a friendship with Joe, Forty, Love’s twin brother, discovers his murderous past and in an effort to protect his sister leads Joe to Anavrin. Intending to kill Joe, Forty becomes victim number five when police officer Fincher shoots and kills him, arriving at the store while following Ellie and deeming Forty, who was holding a gun, a threat.

Joe’s Father

While Season 2 brought many twists and turns, it also gave Joe more background, including his very first kill. Sprinkled throughout the season are short flashbacks to his childhood, where fans learn that he lived in an abusive household with a father who burned him with cigarettes and beat his mother.

Although Joe’s mother purchased a gun to protect them, Joe ended up being the one to use, shooting and killing his father as he was attacking his mother.

The incident was passed off as an accident by his mother, and Joe was later sent to a group home.

Can fans expect more deaths?

After that nail-biting cliffhanger that the Season 2 ended on, fans are already clamoring for a third season, and they’re going to get it! On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Netflix confirmed that it had picked up the series for a third season, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers and Gamble will serve as showrunner, with both Penn Badgley’s Joe and Victoria Pedretti’s Love set to return.

The news came after Badgely recently let slip that Season 3 is in the works when speaking to Entertainment Tonight of Love.

“She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator,” he said before seemingly confirming a renewal. “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the same third season. Oh God! I literally know nothing about the third season.”