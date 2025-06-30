Nearly 40 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (June 30)

A new week of streaming is here, with fresh titles arriving in the Netflix content catalog.

This week, the streaming giant is set to add 39 new TV shows and movies to its library, giving subscribers plenty of new streaming options!

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week’s lineup will see Netflix kick off July with dozens of new arrivals, including fan-favorite movies like 17 Again, several Karate Kid and Mission Impossible films, and The Notebook. The roster of fresh content also includes seven Netflix originals, including the highly-anticipated The Old Guard 2, a follow-up to the 2020 superhero film starring Charlize Theron as Andy. Meanwhile, another new installment of the Trainwreck documentary series will drop, this week’s episode about the rise and fall of fashion brand American Apparel, and The Sandman, Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, returns for Season 2.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter two plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 1

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers is the story of one of the most devastating terror attacks on British soil and the ensuing three weeks of panic, paranoia and manhunts that changed Britain forever – told by those who lived it. On 7th July 2005, four British men detonated suicide bombs on the London transport system, killing 52 and injuring over 700. A failed second attack, two weeks later, triggered Britain’s biggest-ever manhunt and led to the fatal police shooting of an innocent man. As the country struggled to make sense of these shocking events, the authorities raced against the clock to stop further attacks.”

Through exclusive interviews, unseen archive and powerful first-person accounts – including survivors, victim’s families, people who knew the bombers, police investigators, the lead explosives expert, the Prime Minister, the head of MI5, the family of Jean Charles de Menezes, key firearms officers, citizen heroes, and journalists and campaigners trying to uncover the truth behind those frenzied weeks – this gripping, immersive series puts us back inside the events, minute by minute, tracing the shockwaves of the attacks and the hunt to find those responsible. How and why did this happen?”

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 1

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In the early 2000s, American Apparel becomes one of the United States’ most successful fashion brands, known for its colourful casual clothing, ethical production and its sexually provocative advertising campaigns. For young staffers it’s an exciting time; a chance to be part of a cult-like company revolutionising the fashion industry, and an opportunity to learn from American Apparel’s charismatic CEO and founder, Dov Charney.

But as the brand quickly expands, the young employees begin to realise that American Apparel’s shiny surface is hiding a darker reality. Charney’s chaotic management starts to hit the company’s finances, and he is accused of sexual harassment by female employees.

As problems mount and the company begins to implode, staff members are forced to come to terms with the toxic work environment Charney has created.”

The Old Guard 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 2

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, and also starring Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez.”

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3

Photo Credit: A.S.O./Billy Ceusters/Netflix

Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 2

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In this final season of ‘Tour de France: Unchained,’ the world’s biggest cycling race becomes a battlefield where broken dreams meet unexpected triumphs. The gap between the teams widens, but the peloton heavyweights are faced with a new generation of cyclists who are resolute and determined to change the course of history. Small teams, outsiders, new heroes, and explosive rivalries, all clinging to one crazy idea: toppling the kings. Three weeks. Hundreds of kilometers. Just one truth: in the most difficult race in the world, there are no certainties.”

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, July 3

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “Narrated by Uma Thurman, the film follows Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s intense journey and preparations as they train for their historic trilogy fight, airing live on Netflix on July 11th.”

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, July 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of THE SANDMAN will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

All the Sharks

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 4

Type: Netflix Sports Documentary

Synopsis: “All the Sharks is a thrilling new competition series where four teams of passionate shark experts embark on the ultimate adventure to find and photograph the most sharks. Racing against time – and each other – teams dive deep into the world’s most spectacular shark habitats, all in hopes of winning a $50,000 prize for their chosen marine charity. Over six action-packed episodes, they’ll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they’ll come face to toothy face with incredible species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the remarkable walking Epaulette Shark. Blending breath-taking visuals, “fin-tastic’ shark facts, and stunning underwater encounters, All the Sharks is a fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks —showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever.”

What else is being added this week?

In addition to the seven new and returning Netflix originals, Netflix is also stocking dozens of licensed TV shows and movies in its streaming library this week.

Avail. 7/1/25

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Avail. 7/3/25

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 7/1/25

13 Going on 30

28 Days

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Annabelle

Colombiana

Constantine

Couples Retreat

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Do the Right Thing

Draft Day

Dune: Part Two

Friends with Money

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

The Net

The Nun

Obsessed

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Resident Evil: Retribution

Runaway Jury

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sisters

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 7/3/25

Insecure: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/4/25

80 for Brady