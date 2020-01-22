Taylor Sheridan, ‘Yellowstone’ Creator and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star, Has Another Show Coming to Paramount Network

The Paramount Network has doubled down on Taylor Sheridan content. In a press release on its website, the network announced that it has ordered a full season of Sheridan’s newest show, Mayor of Kingstown. Sheridan is the co-creator of Yellowstone, the hit modern-day Western that stars Kevin Costner.

Mayor of Kingstown will take place in a small Michigan town where the only work that remains is found in federal, state, and private prisons. The McClusky family lies at the center, acting as power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians. The network hyped it as “a stark look and brutal look at the business of incarceration.”

Joining the former Sons of Anarchy star behind-the-scenes are co-creator and executive producer Hugh Dillon and executive producer David Glasser, along with 101 Studios.

Just last week, it was announced that Yellowstone would become part of Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service set to launch later this year. Its popularity has made it the most-watched 2019 summer cable TV series when measured by total viewers.

For its upcoming third season, star Luke Grimes teased things would be “very different” after the explosive Season 2 finale.

“I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s sort of the genius of Yellowstone,” Grimes told PopCulture.com. “It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle. It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you’re going to get that same thing with Season 3.”

“I think once you’re in and once you’re invested in these people,” Grimes concluded. “Like the places that [Sheridan] can go with the writing and the journey he can take us… there’s no limit to the boundaries.”

This echoes what Paramount Network President of Development and Production Keith Cox said about the upcoming season, specifically that it’s “going to be great and even bigger than Season 2.”

“I know it, feel it. It will happen,” Cox told Deadline. “What I love about it is, it has a very consistent, authentic voice; Taylor has written every episode, which is very rare.”

Yellowstone Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to return in summer 2020.