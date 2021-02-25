'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show Will Star Jeremy Renner, Stream on Paramount+

✖

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has a new show coming to Paramount+, and it's been revealed that the series will star Avengers actor Jeremy Renner. The news was shared today during ViacomCBS's Streaming Event, which rolled out all that the new Paramount+ streaming service will have to offer, and which is currently offering a free trial. The new show is titled Mayor of Kingstown, and will star in the lead role as the head of a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan. He will also serve as an executive producer.

"I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky," Renner said in a statement shared by THR. "In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever." Notably, this is Renner's second time working with Sheridan, as he starred in the 2017 crime thriller Wind River — along with his Avengers franchise co-star Elizabeth Olsen — which Sheridan wrote and directed.

In addition to Renner's involvement, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Shooter) has also signed up to be an executive producer on Mayor of Kingstown. "When Taylor told me about Mayor of Kingstown, I immediately wanted to be a part of it,” Fuqua said in a statement. "The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole."

Mayor of Kingstown is part of a new deal that Sheridan recently inked with ViacomCBS, reportedly worth nine figures. The deal was made three years into his active deal and extends his relationship with the company for five more years. The deal means that Sheridan will stick around for more seasons of Yellowstone — the hit show he created for the Paramount Network — as well as for a prequel spinoff of the series, Y: 1883, and another recently announced spinoff series, 6666.

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home," said MTV Entertainment president Chris McCarthy in a previous statement. "We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms."