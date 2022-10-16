'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' Adds a Former James Bond to Cast

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is getting the living daylights knocked out of it thanks to Timothy Dalton. The two-time James Bond actor will star in the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan's Dutton family story. The new series also stars screen veterans, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. It will debut in December on Paramount+.

Dalton was cast as Donald Whitfield, reports Variety. Donald is a powerful, confident man who has no empathy. He will do whatever it takes to get rich and complete his goals. That might be a little difficult, as the show is set during a tumultuous time in American history, during Prohibition, the Dust Bowl, and the onset of the Great Depression.

(Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage/Getty Images)

Production on 1923 is now underway in Montana. The series follows in the footsteps of 1883 and introduces a new generation of the Dutton family. Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, the Yellowstone ranch patriarch, while Mirren plays his wife, Cara Dutton. James Badge Dale plays John Dutton Sr. Darren Mann plays John's son Jack Dutton and Michelle Randolph plays Elizabeth Strafford, who is about to marry into the family. Marley Shelton plays John's wife Emma, and Brian Geraghty plays ranch foreman Zane. Aminah Nieves plays Teonna Rainwater, a young student at a government residential boarding school, and Julia Schlaepfer stars as Alexandra, a British woman who meets the Duttons. Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, and Jennifer Ehle also have key roles.

Sheridan is an executive producer on the new show, alongside his Yellowstone co-creator, John Linson. Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson are also executive producers. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch are producing the show.

Dalton is best known for playing James Bond in The Living Daylights (1987) and License to Kill (1989), two of the darker films in the franchise. Dalton's career on stage and screen stretches back to the 1960s. His most recent TV roles include Niles Caulder in the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol and Sir Malcolm Murray on Penny Dreadful. He also voices Mr. Picklepants in the Toy Story franchise.

Yellowstone fans can catch up on the show on Peacock. Season 5 kicks off on Paramount Network on Nov. 13. Sheridan's next series, Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone, will debut on Paramount Network on Paramount+ on Nov. 13 as well. The entirety of 1883, which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the ancestors of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is available to stream on Paramount+.