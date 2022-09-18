'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Adds 'Terminator 2' Star for Key Role

The next Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, has brought in another major star for an important role. Robert Patrick, best known for his roles in Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sons of Anarchy, will star as a sheriff in the Paramount+ show. 1923 already stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Patrick was cast as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family, reports Deadline. The new series focuses on the Dutton generation that survived the difficult first decades of the 20th Century, through the end of World War I and the beginning of Prohibition. The show was originally titled 1932, which would have set it during the worst years of the Great Depression.

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

On Sept. 8, Paramount+ finally shared details of the main cast. Ford will star as Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch and brother of James Dutton. Mirren will play his wife, Cara Dutton. Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) stars as John Dutton Sr.'s son, while Michaell Randolph (A Snow White Christmas) plays Elizabeth Strafford, a young woman about to marry into the family. James Badge Dale (Hightown) plays John Dutton Sr. Marley Shelton (Scream) plays Emma Dutton, the wife of John Dutton Sr. and Jack Dutton's mother. Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer also have key roles. Production is underway in Montana and the show will begin on Paramount+ in December.

1923 was developed by Taylor Sheridan and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan is executive producing with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. Sheridan is also behind 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, and the upcoming Paramount+ shows Lioness, Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, and Land Man.

Yellowstone is returning for an extra-sized fifth season on Paramount Network on Nov. 13. The series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who is trying to keep the family and Yellowstone ranch together in the 21st Century. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, and Cole Hauser round out the main cast. The fifth season will be split into two seven-episode chunks, making it four episodes longer than previous seasons. The first four seasons are available to stream on Peacock. 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the first Dutton family members to head to Montana, is available to stream in full on Paramount+. Another spinoff, 6666, is in development for Paramount Network.

Patrick is best known for his breakout role as the chilling T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991). He also had a guest role in Sons of Anarchy, playing President Les Packer in two episodes. He reprised the role in Mayans M.C. He also plays White Dragon, the father of John Cena's Peacemaker in the HBO Max series.