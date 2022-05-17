Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1932'

✖

After courting country music royalty for 1883, Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan got the closest to royalty he can for the next spinoff, 1932. Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, will join Harrison Ford for the Depression-era drama. The new series will show how the Dutton family weathered the worst year of the Great Depression and the other struggles Midwesterners faced during the 1930s.

1932 will debut globally on Paramount+ in December. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. The project was announced in February when Paramount+ also renewed 1883 for a second season. Sheridan later said he was not planning on writing the second season of 1883, so that show's future remains unclear. 1883 featured Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as the ancestors of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character John Dutton.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, general manager at Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land, said in February. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

1932 will be Mirren's first major television role since she starred as Catherine the Great in the 2019 HBO limited series. She only has a few other television credits on her incredible resume, including Glee, Elizavbeth I (2005), and Prime Suspect. She finally won an Oscar in 2007 for The Queen and won Emmys for Prime Suspect: The Final Act, Elizabeth I, The Passion of Ayn Rand, and Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness.

As for Ford, television credits are even rarer on his resume. Aside from a few appearances on shows early in his career, he has largely avoided the small screen until now. In April, he signed on to star in his first-ever ongoing television role by joining Apple TV+'s Shrinking, which stars Jason Segel as a therapist who ignores training and ethics to inspire his patients to make major changes in their lives. Ford was cast as Segel's mentor, who runs a practice with Segel's character.

Paramount+ has gone all-in with Sheridan, who earned a Writers Guild of America nomination for the 1883 pilot. He is also developing Lioness, Tulsa King, Land Man, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and a new season of Mayor of Kingstown. Sheridan and John Linson created Yellowstone, which introduced viewers to the current Dutton family generation. The Paramount Network series will return for the fifth season of two separate seven-episode parts later this year. Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock.