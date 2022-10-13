'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Teases Show's Future After Filming Season 5

Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille has teased the show's future, after filming Season 5. Speaking to ET while in attendance at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Asbille revealed her thoughts on the show lasting past the new season. "Oh man, you're gonna get me in trouble," she quipped.

When asked if the new season could serve as a series finale, she replied, "We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?" However, the outlet pointed out that fans are almost certainly eager for more, to which Asbille replied, "Yeah, exactly. There we go." On Yellowstone, Asbille plays Monica Long Dutton, wife of Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton. Monica is a professor at Montana State University in Bozeman, and is currently expecting her second baby with Kayce Dutton.

On Indigenous Peoples' Day, we reflect on the importance of sharing Native American stories. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/RD0QY6PUkF — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) October 10, 2022

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and has already spawned one spin-off, with more on the way.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's upcoming Season 5, which executive producer David C. Glasser says will "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.

Sheridan has also dropped some hints about Season 5, recently saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off. Yellowstone Season 5 is set to debut on Nov. 13, on Paramount Network.