'Game of Thrones' Alum Joins 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923'

Bronn from Game of Thrones is making a comeback but on a different show. Deadline reports that Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of 1923, Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series currently in production for Paramount+. Led by the legendary Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the next installment of the origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family. The show will explore the early 20th century which covers major American devastation, including pandemics, a drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Flynn will star Banner Creighton, who is described as a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheepmen. Rounding out the cast is also Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer. The show is filming in Montana, and will premiere on the streaming platform in Dec. 2022.

Yellowstone is the first in the franchise. The show, led by The Bodyguard star Kevin Costner as John Dutton, is returning for a fifth season ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Sheridan also has the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and the upcoming series Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man - all of which are on Paramount+.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, 1883's LaMonica Garrett spoke about his excitement for the forthcoming series as an extension of the Yellowstone franchise.

"The 1923 cast is stellar. Big announcements, I can't wait. I don't know what the scripts look like, but I trust Taylor, his vision," he said. Though he admits he's disappointed that 1883 is over, he says the audience is in for a treat with what's next.

"As the actor, you're like, "Oh, 1883 isn't moving forward," but it's going to be interesting to take a look in at this time period for a season or two or however long they go, and in the 1920s, and that's going to be something special I think. And Bass Reeves, telling that story is a story that needs to be told," he explained. "And I spoke with David Oyelowo not too long ago, and he's excited to bring Bass Reeves to life and that's going to be something special to watch I think for everyone. A lot of people don't know who Bass Reeves is, but he was