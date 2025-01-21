‘Yellowstone’ Peacock Removal Date Reportedly Revealed

Fans frustrated with Paramount’s streaming strategy for the Yellowstone franchise will still have to wait a while for things to be streamlined. However, there is a move on the horizon, according to KPGamingz, the founder and head of What’s on Paramount+, a news site that reports on Paramount and its IP.

As noted on X, KPGamingz believes Peacock’s rights to stream Yellowstone expire on Dec. 15, 2028. This date coincides with the four-year anniversary of the show’s series finale on Paramount Network. It seems Peacock’s exclusivity was tied to how long the show remained on the air.

While the Yellowstone franchise carries on, the mainstay show is done. Even if the story of Yellowstone characters like Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) continues, it’ll be in a spinoff series. (This kind of continuation brings to mind recent shows like Criminals Minds: Evolution and Dexter: New Blood, totally new productions that are narratively tied to their respective mothership shows.)

Where Yellowstone Will Stream Next

YELLOWSTONE

It’s unclear where Yellowstone will stream after it leaves Peacock. Paramount owns Paramount+, where other Yellowstone spinoffs like 1883 and 1923 live. However, the company regularly licenses its titles to other services, such as Netflix.