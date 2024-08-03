'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Star Lobbies for Spinoff: Zach Gilford's Voit Could Return

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Elias Voit's story on Criminal Minds: Evolution is far from over, and Zach Gilford has an idea for a spinoff. The Friday Night Lights alum has been portraying the psychotic and manipulative serial killer on the Paramount+ revival of Criminal Minds and quickly became a fan-favorite unsub. Since most unsubs on the procedural usually last an episode or, at the most, a multi-episode arc, it's possible Voit's time may be coming to an end since two seasons is unprecedented. Luckily, Gilford knows how he can stick around.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Gilford admitted he's "been pitching the idea of a spinoff where Voit somehow gets away." Those who have watched the Season 2 finale of Evolution know where Voit ended up and how it may turn out when Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3 rolls around, and it certainly has some possibilities.

(Photo: Zach Gilford as Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 10, season 17 streaming on Paramount+, 2024. - Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

"Criminal Minds can keep going, but Voit is this white whale that got away," Gilford continued. "So he is always in the ether, and he's mentioned and thought about, [but] then you can have a Voit show." A show focusing solely on Voit could certainly be interesting. It would give the series the chance to really dig deeper into his background since we only got bits and pieces throughout Season 1. Perhaps it could also bring back his wife and daughters, who are in Witness Protection.

"[In the spinoff], Voit is doing whatever," Gilford shared. "Probably trying to figure out a way to win his family back, which I don't think will ever happen. He's aware of what's going on with the BAU. And [the shows] are integrated, so there could be crossovers or there could be none." This might all depend on where Voit's story goes in Season 3, but there is much to tell with the potential spinoff.

At the very least, fans should expect to see more of Elias Voit in Evolution Season 3, whenever that may be. Production has started on the new season, which is said to be coming sometime in 2025. The wait will be worth it, especially if it spawns a Voit spinoff. In the meantime, fans can watch all seasons of Criminal Minds, including both seasons of Criminal Minds: Evolution, on Paramount+ now.