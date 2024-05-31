'Wednesday' Season 2: Everything We Know About the Release Date, Plot, Cast News and More

Netflix is heading back to Nevermore Academy. Following its premiere in November 2022, the streamer and Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday was renewed, with Jenna Ortega set to reprise her role as Gomez and Morticia Addams' death-obsessed teenage daughter in Wednesday Season 2. Rather than focusing on the Addams family as a whole, the hit series shifts focus to Wednesday, who is now a teenager. Expelled from her all-normie high school, Wednesday's parents enroll her in Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. Once there, however, she quickly delves into the mysterious string of local murders, all while also trying to solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Based on characters created by Charles Addams, the series' debut season also starred Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and former Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci. Wednesday's eight-episode debut season proved to be a massive hit, even becoming the most-watched original series ever on the streamer with more than 252 million views to date. The show managed to surpass Stranger Things' Season 4, Dahmer, and Bridgerton Season 1. The show also picked up 12 Emmy nominations following its debut, with Ortega scoring a nod for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Wednesday ultimately took four wins. With the back-to-back successes, it came as little surprise that, less than three months after Wednesday's premiere, Netflix greenlit a second season in February 2023, and fans have been clamoring for information ever since. Keep scrolling to see everything we know about Wednesday Season 2, from a premiere date to new and returning cast members, and more.

When will 'Wednesday' Season 2 come out? (Photo: Netflix) While it has already been more than a year since Wednesday premiered, fans will have to be a bit more patient. Like numerous other series, Wednesday Season 2 was delayed by the Hollywood strikes in 2023, but the show was considered a top priority for Netflix once the strikes ended. Although a premiere date hasn't yet been revealed for Season 2 just yet, work on the new batch of episodes is well underway. In early May, Ortega and Netflix confirmed that production began on the second season, with filing moving from Romania, where Season 1 was filmed, to Ireland. Currently, it seems that Wednesday Season 2 is poised for a 2025 premiere date.

'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer A Season 2 trailer is something else fans will have to wait for. It's likely that as the season gets closer to its premiere, Netflix will drop first-look images and teaser trailers before eventually releasing the first full-length trailer a few weeks before Season 2 debuts.

Which cast members are returning for Wednesday Season 2? (Photo: Netflix) When Netflix returns to Nevermore Academy, there will be a lot of familiar faces. Along with Ortega reprising her role as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán are set to reprise their roles as Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez Adams. Isaac Ordonez, meanwhile, will return as Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley. Fred Armisen and Victor Dorobantu will reprise their roles as Uncle Fester and Thing. Also set to return are Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), and Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus). Jamie McShane is also set to return as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Tyler's father, but he has been bumped from a series regular to a guest star.

Which cast members are not returning for 'Wednesday' Season 2? (Photo: VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX) Unfortunately, not everyone will be back for Season 2. Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Nevermore Academy telekinetic student Xavier Thorpe, one of Wednesday's love interests, has been dropped from the show. White's future on the show had largely been in limbo ever since he faced allegations of sexual assault, which he denied. Also not returning for Season 2 is Naomi J Ogawa. The actress appeared throughout Season 1 as as vampire student character Yoko Tanaka, one of the members of the secret Nightshade Society.

Which new cast members are joining 'Wednesday' season 2? Several new faces will be joining the Season 2 cast. In a teaser clip shared on May 7, Netflix confirmed that four new cast members: Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Addams, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Billie Piper as Capri, and Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn. Pinocchio's Evie Templeton and Tiny Beautiful Things' Owen Painter are also set to star, along with Preacher's Noah Taylor. Guest stars include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo and Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in 1991's The Addams Family.

Will Christina Ricci return? (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Among the number of characters to meet a grisly fate in Wednesday's debut season was Crhistina Ricci's Laurel Gates, aka Marilyn Thornhill. Considered a hidden villain in Season 1, Laurel was on a mission to rid the world of outcasts, but in the Season 1 finale, she was attacked by bees and and seemingly killed by Wednesday. While the finale seemingly sealed her fate, many cast members have hinted that Ricci could return in future seasons, with the actress herself telling Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, "I don't think I'm allowed to say. On my end, the door is open. She was so fun to play. It's always so fun to play a villain."

Jenna Ortega will be taking on additional duties in Season 2 Ortega will be doing more than just taking on the role of Wednesday in the upcoming second season. It was revealed in the actress' March 2023 Elle cover story that in addition to starring, Ortega will also be attached to Wednesday Season 2 as executive producer.

'Wednesday' Season 2 will be darker (Photo: Netflix) Ortega took her starring role as Wednesday seriously. The Netflix star, who previously appeared in You, hasn't shied away from opening up about the changes she made for Season 1, previously revealing that she had to put her foot down on occasion and make changes that made more sense to the character, changes that she hopes to see carried into Season 2. During her March 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega teased, "I think we want to up the horror aspect a little bit and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual." Her comments followed remarks she made in December 2022 about Season 2 having a darker tone. "I kind of want her to be darker," Ortega told Entertainment Tonight. "I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?'" Speaking to ET in January 2024, Ortega hinted that she got her wish, sharing that there will be more "action and horror" in Season 2, and "everything's bigger" and "more action-packed... I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie, which is nice."