Three 'Wednesday' Stars' Roles Get Major Downgrades in Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 is inching closer to its debut, but it seems that some familiar faces won't be returning to Nevermore Academy. As the show kick started production in Ireland, Netflix on Tuesday revealed the full cast and guest stars for the upcoming season of its hit Addams Family spinoff, confirming that three of the show's stars – Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa – have been downgraded from series regulars.

Following months of speculation regarding his status on the show amid allegations of sexual assault, White's name was entirely missing from the Tuesday announcement. The actor portrayed psychic Nevermore student Xavier Thorpe, one of the two main male leads and Wednesday's romantic interest, in the show's debut season. However, amid the controversy surrounding him, White appears to have been dropped from the show.

Despite being axed from the series, White seemed to indicate that there are no hard feelings. Taking to his Instagram Story hours after the casting news dropped, the actor re-shared the Season 2 cast photo, writing, "I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season two. Much love."

White is not the only Season 1 star who won't be returning. Ogawa, who starred as appeared throughout the first season as vampire student character Yoko Tanaka, one of the members of the secret Nightshade Society, was also excluded from the announcement. Her character was largely in the background throughout the first season.

McShane, meanwhile, has been bumped from a series regular to a guest star for Wednesday Season 2. He starred as Sheriff Donovan Galpin throughout Season 1, which ended with his character discovering that his son Tyler (Hunter Doohan) was the Hyde, a mutated species of Outcasts banned from Nevermore Academy. Doohan is set to return as a series regular in Season 2, suggesting that his storyline with his father will continue to play out.

McShane joins a roster of guest stars that also includes Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Fred Armisen is also listed as a guest star and will reprise his role as Uncle Fester. Along with Ortega and Doohan, return series regulars including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, and Georgie Farmer are also set to return.

Wednesday Season 2 does not have a premiere date, and Netflix hasn't yet released plot details. Season 1 is available to stream on the platform.