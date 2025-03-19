Watch: First Trailer for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Released

It’s almost time to return to the putting green. A trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 has finally been released.

Netflix first announced in May 2024 that Adam Sandler would reprise his iconic titular character for a new movie. He co-wrote Happy Gilmore 2 with Tim Herlihy, and the film is directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Happy Gilmore released in 1996, and even almost 30 years later, people are as hyped as ever for another movie. In the new trailer, Happy reveals that he “hasn’t swung a club in years,” and now he’s intimidated by all the big hitters. He also once again tries to find his happy place, albeit a little more “age-appropriate.” It’s unknown what brings Happy out of retirement, but he seems to be as determined as ever to prove that he still has what it takes.

Returning alongside Sandler from the first movie include Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, and Ben Stiller. The cast also includes Allen Covert, Dennis Dugan, Bad Bunny, Kym Whitley, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philp Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Pagie Spiranic.

The first teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 was released on Christmas during Netflix’s NFL broadcast, giving fans the first look at Happy, Shooter McGavin, and even Kelce’s cameo, along with other characters. Meanwhile, Sandler celebrated the new trailer on Instagram, sharing the long-awaited video alongside the caption, “Hope you all have fun and thanks for all the great times.”

As of now, an official synopsis for the movie has not been released, so all that fans know about Happy Gilmore 2 is what was in the trailer. Now that there’s a bit more to go off of, it already looks like it’s going to be a good one. Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler’s most beloved movies, and Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions took its name from the film as well as Billy Madison, another of Sandler’s most beloved films. It’s likely more information on Happy Gilmore 2 will be released in the coming months, as the film premieres on July 25 only on Netflix. But the wait will certainly be worth it.