Christopher McDonald Details His Proposed Plan for 'Happy Gilmore 2' (Exclusive)

Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's most popular movies, earning over $41 million at the box office and receiving a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Because of the success of the 1996 golf film, fans have asked for a sequel, something that Sandler teased last year. PopCulture exclusively spoke to Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore. McDonald was all for it when asked about being in a possible sequel and even shared his proposed plot.

"I would love to do it," McDonald exclusively told PopCulture. "I think it has to be something sort of like a Ryder Cup. Yeah. Where the coach, the captain picks... We're all good golfers and the captain picks Gilmore. 'Are you out of your mind? He's a disgrace to the game!' Then, of course, Gilmore, being called Happy Gilmore 2, makes the final putt that keeps the cup in America. That's how it goes. The middle part, I don't know yet. But oh my God, Shooter would go crazy if Gilmore was picked because Shooter is a serious golfer and Gilmore's like, 'I'm just saving Grandma's house.'"

When Sandler teased a Happy Gilmore sequel, it was to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. At the time, Sandler said that a sequel "has not been discussed but it has certainly been discussed on the internet." He went on to say, "Believe, me, that Senior Tour idea, it would be so amazing."

Shooter McGavin was one of the top golfers on the tour when Happy Gilmore defeated him at the end of the movie. But how would he do while competing in 2022 with the likes of Tiger Woods and Roy McIlroy? "He's the guy in the back," McDonald said. "Bro, I cannot keep up. These guys are so money. I was watching Cameron Smith play this morning, like just on the practice, teeing off like butta. It was like a seven iron. It went like 200 yards. I'm like, 'Dude.' Then I met him and we took a picture together, so that was great. I don't have the skills of these guys. I'm on the senior tour pretty much. But I do a lot of golf tournaments during the year. I do a lot of things for charities. From military to missing children, to cancer research ... I do all that stuff and the people love playing with the Shooter."