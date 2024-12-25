‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Trailer With Adam Sandler Revealed During Netflix’s NFL Christmas Broadcast

Happy Gilmore is back! A Happy Gilmore 2 teaser trailer just dropped amidst Netflix’s NFL broadcast. Adam Sandler reprises the title role, and Christopher McDonald also appears as Happy’s rival, Shooter McGavin.

Other stars appearing in the trailer include Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and AEW wrestler MJF, as well as the returning Julie Bowen. The promotional clip also promises a release in 2025, but no exact premiere date was given. Watch the teaser below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dialogue in the teaser includes Kelce’s waiter character saying, “It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore.” And Bowen’s character, Virginia Venit, shares a tender moment with Happy, saying “We’ve only just begun.” Happy and Shooter also have a tense face-off in a cemetery.

Sandler celebrated the trailer release on X by writing, “Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!”

How to Watch Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games

Promotional graphic for Netflix’s 2024 NFL games (Credit: Netflix)

Watching both of Netflix’s Christmas NFL games is incredibly easy. If you have a Netflix account, simply log in using your device of choice. There should be large banners advertising the NFL streams, but if not, just search “NFL” in the Netflix search bar. If you need a Netflix account, simply head to netflix.com and sign up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers airs at 1 p.m. ET (with a pre-game broadcast starting at 11 a.m.), and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans airs at 4:30 p.m. ET (with a pre-game broadcast starting at 4 p.m.). Beyoncé’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.